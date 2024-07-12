"India's two top passenger airlines — IndiGo and Air India — have announced flight delays at Mumbai airport on Friday attributing the disruptions to heavy rains and resulting air traffic congestion. The announcement comes as India's financial capital grapples with intensified monsoon showers on weekend.Friday morning saw Mumbai and its suburbs pounded by heavy rainfall, leading to widespread waterlogging in low-lying areas. IndiGo's travel advisory on social media platform X alerted passengers to check their flight statuses, directing them to the airline's website for updates. The airline advised travelers to plan accordingly amidst the ongoing weather challenges..Air India too, took to X and urged travelers to prepare for delays and check flight status before departure due to heavy rains in Mumbai resulting in traffic and waterlogging. .The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, indicating heavy to very heavy rain is expected throughout Friday and into Saturday. Meteorologists forecast intense spells of rain at isolated places over the next few hours, with a high tide of 3.8 meters expected around 4 pm, further complicating the situation..Mumbai's BKC Prepares For Traffic Disruptions This Weekend — Check Advisory.This latest bout of monsoon fury comes just days after Mumbai was similarly inundated, prompting authorities to issue a precautionary alert. Over the last 24 hours, Mumbai experienced an average rainfall of 93.16 mm. The Eastern Suburbs received 66.03 mm of rainfall, while the Western Suburbs recorded 78.93 mm.According to the latest data from FlightRadar24, the departure delay index of the site shows a score of 3.9 out of 5 for Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport indicating a higher number of flight delay and cancellations expected..Mumbai Rains Live Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai, Palghar"