Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Yellow, Orange Alerts For Mumbai, Thane And Other Maharashtra Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a series of weather alerts for Mumbai and neighbouring districts, predicting intense rainfall and thunderstorms over the next three days as the monsoon intensifies across Maharashtra.

In its latest weather bulletin, the IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall in several parts of the state between June 13 and 16.

“Light/moderate rainfall at some/isolated places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Konkan and Goa during June 13-16,” the IMD bulletin at 8:23 a.m. on Friday said.