Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Yellow, Orange Alerts For Mumbai, Thane And Other Maharashtra Districts
The IMD has predicted intense monsoon activity across Mumbai and several other districts in Maharashtra over the next three days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a series of weather alerts for Mumbai and neighbouring districts, predicting intense rainfall and thunderstorms over the next three days as the monsoon intensifies across Maharashtra.
In its latest weather bulletin, the IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall in several parts of the state between June 13 and 16.
“Light/moderate rainfall at some/isolated places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Konkan and Goa during June 13-16,” the IMD bulletin at 8:23 a.m. on Friday said.
Mumbai Weather Forecast
The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai on June 13, with a forecast of moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 km per hour in isolated pockets. For June 14, the IMD has raised the alert level to orange, anticipating very heavy showers with similar thunderstorm and wind conditions. On June 15, the weather agency has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, with projections of thunderstorms, lightning and moderate rainfall alongside strong winds.
Thane district mirrors Mumbai’s weather pattern. On June 13, some areas of the district will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds. For June 14, there is an orange alert for Thane as well, with the IMD warning of heavy rainfall. By June 15, conditions may ease slightly with a yellow alert in place and forecasts of thunderstorms, lightning and moderate to heavy rainfall.
Palghar will remain under a yellow alert across all three days — June 13 to 15 — with the IMD predicting light to moderate rain, thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds.
The weather agency has issued an orange alert for the Raigad district on June 13 and 15, with expectations of heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. On June 14, the alert has been upgraded to red, with the IMD predicting extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds in some areas.
Red Alert For Maharashtra's Ratnagiri District
A red alert has been issued for June 13 and 14 in Ratnagiri due to the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall, coupled with lightning and gusty winds at isolated locations. The intensity is expected to reduce slightly on June 15, when an orange alert will be in place.
Sindhudurg will remain under an orange alert on June 13 and 14, with heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 50 to 60 km/h expected at isolated places. On June 15, the alert is raised to red, with forecasts pointing to very heavy rainfall in some areas and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated pockets.
In the districts of Pune, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Nashik, the IMD has issued a mix of yellow and green alerts over the next three days. The weather agency has also issued an orange alert for Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli on June 13 and a yellow alert on June 14.
The districts of Solapur and Jalna are also expected to receive moderate rain on June 13 and 14. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for these districts.
The IMD has issued yellow alerts for all three days — June 13, 14 and 15 — for Parbhani and Nanded, with the possibility of moderate showers, lightning and isolated thunderstorms.
Residents across several districts, especially those under red and orange alerts, need to exercise caution, stay indoors during periods of heavy rain and lightning and follow local weather advisories.