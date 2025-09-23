Mumbai Rains Boost Lake Water Levels To 99.5% Capacity; Will It Reach 100%? Check Weather Forecast
Individually, all lakes are at over 99% capacity. Only Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, and Bhatsa are yet to reach their peak capacity.
The collective water level in the seven major lakes of Mumbai stood at over 99.51% on Tuesday, indicating that the lakes may reach their full capacity soon. Amid ongoing rainfall in Mumbai and nearby districts, these lakes are witnessing a continuous surge in their water levels.
These seven lakes that help Mumbai to meet water supply needs are Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vihar. The total capacity of these lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres, while they hold 14,40,220 million litres as of 6 a.m. on September 23, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data showed.
Individually, all lakes are at over 99% capacity, while Vihar, Modak Sagar, Tansa and Tulsi lakes continue to overflow. This comes after these lakes received over 50 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, according to the data.
The combined water level of 14.40 lakh million litres is higher compared to the same period last year, when it stood at 97.96%.
This year, Modak Sagar lake was the first to overflow on July 9, followed by Tansa lake, which started overflowing on July 23. Tulsi and Vihar lakes reached their full capacity in mid-August. Only Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna and Bhatsa are yet to reach their peak capacity.
ð° à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤£à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤µà¤ à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¥ à¤à¤²à¤¾à¤¶à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¾à¤³à¥ à¥¬ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¥à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤¹à¤µà¤¾à¤²— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) September 23, 2025
ð° Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/RiG4YwdffK
With more rainfall expected days ahead, the remaining lakes may also start overflowing and reach their full capacity by the end of September. In 2024, all the lakes reached their full capacity on September 29.
IMD Weather Prediction
For the coming week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar on September 23. Both districts are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by Thunderstorms and lightning.
Both districts will receive very light to moderate rainfall for the next two days on September 24-25. However as per IMD's 5-day weather forecast, a yellow alert has been issued for September 26 on the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.
Overall, most parts of India, including western regions of Konkan, Goa and Maharashtra, are expected to receive light to moderate rain during the next few days, according to the All India Weather Forecast Bulletin issued on September 23.
Mumbai Weather Prediction
Sept. 23: Light to Moderate Rainfall anticipated
Sept. 24: Very light rain expected.
Sept. 25: Very light rain expected.
Sept. 26: Heavy rainfall expected.