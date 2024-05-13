Mumbai Rains: Airport Operations Suspended Until Further Notice

NDTV ProfitNationMumbai Rains: Airport Operations Suspended Until Further Notice
Takeoff and landing operations were suspended for 30 minutes, sources told NDTV Profit.

13 May 2024, 04:55 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mumbai airport. (Photo: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Mumbai airport. (Photo: NDTV Profit)

Operations at Mumbai airport were disrupted on Monday due to stormy winds and rainfall. Takeoff and landing operations were suspended until further notice, the airport officials said.

Mumbai and its suburban regions witnessed a dust storm on Monday. Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Dombivli and Badlapur areas were hit by rain with gale force winds after around 3 p.m.

The city has been grappling with intense heat this summer. The monsoon season hits in early June.

Monday saw west-northwesterly winds hitting Mumbai at 20.4 kilometres per hour, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The average recorded temperature was 32 degrees Celsius, while humidity stood at 63%.

