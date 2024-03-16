Mumbai Racecourse Row: Fadnavis Assures 'No Construction' In Planned Green Park

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis allayed fears of construction activities at iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse in south Mumbai, promising that the land will become the city's green lungs.

"It will be a central park, there will be no concretisation of the area. There will be greenery," Fadnavis told NDTV Profit's Sanjay Pugalia in an exclusive interview.

The Maharashtra government last month cleared plans to set up an urban park on 120 acres of land, which was earlier with Royal Western India Turf club or Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

There were reports that a theme park or an amusement park will come up on the land, which was denied by state government officials.

The BJP leader said the state will develop parks in areas adjoining the coastal road on reclaimed land. Around 300 acres of such plots will be public parks, he said, rejecting any plans to commercialise such zones in line with coastal regulations.