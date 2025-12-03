Mumbai Pollution News: Air Quality Worsens In Some Areas — Check AQI Levels In Bandra, Chembur, BKC And More

Mumbai’s air quality index (AQI) has recorded a figure of 195 (US AQI scale) as of 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

This places the city's overall air quality in the "Unhealthy" category, which means this poses significant health risks for sensitive groups including children, the elderly, and those with respiratory or heart conditions.

Particulate matter concentrations remain alarmingly high, with PM10 at 147 µg/m³ and PM2.5 hitting 115 µg/m³.

Both pollutants have adverse effects, but PM2.5, which penetrates deep into the lungs, is of particular concern due to its impact on respiratory and cardiovascular health.