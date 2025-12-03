Mumbai Pollution News: Air Quality Worsens In Some Areas — Check AQI Levels In Bandra, Chembur, BKC And More
Several locations across Mumbai like the Wadala Truck Terminal reported a staggering AQI of 425, categorising its air as "Hazardous," the most critical level under the AQI system.
Mumbai’s air quality index (AQI) has recorded a figure of 195 (US AQI scale) as of 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.
This places the city's overall air quality in the "Unhealthy" category, which means this poses significant health risks for sensitive groups including children, the elderly, and those with respiratory or heart conditions.
Particulate matter concentrations remain alarmingly high, with PM10 at 147 µg/m³ and PM2.5 hitting 115 µg/m³.
Both pollutants have adverse effects, but PM2.5, which penetrates deep into the lungs, is of particular concern due to its impact on respiratory and cardiovascular health.
Other prominent areas including BS Ambedkar Nagar in Chembur, Bandra Kurla Complex, Malad, and Mazgaon showed "Severe" air quality, with AQI values ranging from 201 to 236. These levels indicate very poor air conditions that may affect the entire population, not just sensitive individuals.
Many other locations such as CSIA, Deonar, Kurla, Kandivali East, and Powai are categorized as "Unhealthy," with AQI values between 193 and 200. While these are lower than the "Severe" and "Hazardous" zones, they still pose health risks, especially during prolonged exposure.
Experts have attributed the spike in the AQI in Mumbai and its satellite cities to increase in the construction activities fuelled by various infrastructure projects as well as vehicular pollution..
Mumbai and its satellite cities are witnessing an urban transformation from multiple Metro rail lines to road works, bridges and other building activities. Slums, chawls, the last of the mills and industrial units are giving way to skyscrapers.
The BMC said it had issued notice to stop work to more than 50 construction sites that were contributing to air pollution amid the deteriorating Air Quality Index in the metropolis.