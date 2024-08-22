Mumbai Police Proposes 'Green Corridor' To Prevent Traffic During Ganeshotsav
Ganeshotsav, also called 'Ganesh Chaturthi', is right around the corner, ringing its bell on Sept. 7, 2024.
On one hand where this 10-day festive extravaganza brings Mumbaikars out on the streets; on the other, it causes roadblocks, congestion, and hours-long traffic jams.
To prevent gridlock during Ganeshotsav, the Mumbai Traffic Police, in a joint exercise with Navi Mumbai Traffic Police, has come up with the concept of "Green Corridor" for the very first time, according to NDTV Marathi.
This green corridor will facilitate travel from Navi Mumbai to Mumbai Airport in just 50 minutes, compared to two hours currently.
How Does The Green Corridor Work?
A green corridor is a route that's designed to keep traffic moving smoothly, allowing vehicles to move quickly. So, how does that work for the upcoming Ganeshotsav? Let's understand this in three parts:
Vehicles coming from Navi Mumbai via Atal Setu head towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus via the Eastern Freeway, which exits onto P D'Mello Road.
From CSMT, these vehicles proceed to Coastal Road via Marine Drive and Mantralaya.
From Coastal Road, vehicles reach Mumbai Airport via the Bandra Worli Sea link, which connects to the Western Express Highway.
Special Logistics For Lalbaugcha Raja
Lalbaugcha Raja—one of the most revered Ganesh pandals in Mumbai—attracts a huge number of people. Devotees stand in long queues, sometimes overnight, to receive blessings from the deity.
Crowds gather in overwhelming numbers, creating massive road blocks in and around the pandal. As a result, the Lalbagh flyover will be closed to traffic. In South Mumbai, vehicles coming from the Eastern Expressway will be diverted under the Lalbagh flyover from the Bharatmata signal towards Curry Road.
The police have also appealed to devotees to commute via public transport for the darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja. If people come with their private vehicles, they will have to use the Lodha or Kalpataru Pay and Park facilities.