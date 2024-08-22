Mumbai Police Proposes 'Green Corridor' To Prevent Traffic During Ganeshotsav

Ganeshotsav, also called 'Ganesh Chaturthi', is right around the corner, ringing its bell on Sept. 7, 2024.

On one hand where this 10-day festive extravaganza brings Mumbaikars out on the streets; on the other, it causes roadblocks, congestion, and hours-long traffic jams.

To prevent gridlock during Ganeshotsav, the Mumbai Traffic Police, in a joint exercise with Navi Mumbai Traffic Police, has come up with the concept of "Green Corridor" for the very first time, according to NDTV Marathi.

This green corridor will facilitate travel from Navi Mumbai to Mumbai Airport in just 50 minutes, compared to two hours currently.