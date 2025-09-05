Mumbai Police On Alert After Bomb Threat — Here's What We Know
The threat has allegedly come from an organisation Lashkar-e-Jihadi saying 14 Pakistani terrorists carrying 400 kgs of RDX will be used to "shake up Mumbai."
The Mumbai Police on Friday received a threat message on their WhatsApp number claiming that 34 'human bombs' have been planted in 34 vehicles across the city.
According to news agency ANI, Mumbai Police said, "Traffic Police in Mumbai received threats over their official WhatsApp number. In the threat, a claim has been made that 34 'human bombs' have been planted in 34 vehicles across the city and the blast will shake entire Mumbai. The organisation, claiming to be 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi', says that 14 Pakistani terrorists have entered India. The threat message further states that 400 kgs of RDX will be used in the blast. Mumbai Police is alert and security across the state has been enhanced. All angles of the threat are being investigated."
The Mumbai Police are investigating the threat.
Threat Or Hoax
In August, the ISKCON Temple in the Girgaon area of south Mumbai received a bomb threat email, which turned out to be a hoax after a thorough search of the premises. The temple administration on Thursday evening received an email on an official email ID, warning of a bomb blast. The police did not find anything suspicious during the search, and it was classified as a hoax.
In the same month, a 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly calling up the Mumbai police's main control room and threatening about bomb blasts in the metropolis. Suraj Dharma Jadhav was held by Vakola police.
In July, Mumbai Police received a call threatening a bomb blast at Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) though a thorough check of the facility did not reveal anything suspicious. The call, which was received at the main control room of Mumbai police this afternoon, was classified as a hoax.
The control room of the railway police too received a call threatening a blast at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, though this too turned out to be a hoax after a round of intensive checking by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and canine squad.