Mumbai Police Debunks Viral Claims On Missing Children

Mumbai Police has dismissed social media messages alleging a surge in missing children cases as “misleading,” stressing that every case involving minors is treated with “utmost seriousness and empathy.”

In a post on X, the force clarified that, as per the Supreme Court’s directive in Bachpan Bachao Aandolan vs Union of India, all missing minors are registered as kidnapping cases.

The post on X read, "The messages being circulated on social media about missing children do not reflect true facts...Mumbai Police prioritises every case of a missing child with utmost seriousness and empathy."

It further added, "Over the last five years 98% of minors (up to age of 18) have been successfully reunited with their families and this year is no exception...Our efforts continue relentlessly and the search never ends until every missing child is traced."