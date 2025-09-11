Business NewsNationalMumbai Police Is On High Alert As City Receives Bomb Threat Again
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Police Is On High Alert As City Receives Bomb Threat Again

Earlier on Sept. 5, the Mumbai Police on Friday received a threat message on their WhatsApp number claiming that 34 'human bombs' have been planted.

11 Sep 2025, 03:31 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of Mumbai Police patrolling the city (Image: PTI)</p></div>
File photo of Mumbai Police patrolling the city (Image: PTI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Mumbai Police is on high alert, after the city received a bomb threat once again. An unknown person called the 112 helpline and threatened to detonate a bomb in Mumbai's sea on Thursday, as per NDTV report.

Earlier on Sept. 5, the Mumbai Police had received a threat message on their WhatsApp number claiming that 34 'human bombs' have been planted in 34 vehicles across the city. The threat said 14 Pakistani terrorists carrying 400 kgs of RDX will be used to "shake up Mumbai."

A day after the hoax, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested 50-year-old Ashwinikumar Sureshkumar Supra from Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ

Amazon Begins 10-Minute Delivery In Mumbai After Bengaluru, Delhi Pivot
Opinion
Amazon Begins 10-Minute Delivery In Mumbai After Bengaluru, Delhi Pivot
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT