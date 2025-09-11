Mumbai Police Is On High Alert As City Receives Bomb Threat Again

Mumbai Police is on high alert, after the city received a bomb threat once again. An unknown person called the 112 helpline and threatened to detonate a bomb in Mumbai's sea on Thursday, as per NDTV report.

Earlier on Sept. 5, the Mumbai Police had received a threat message on their WhatsApp number claiming that 34 'human bombs' have been planted in 34 vehicles across the city. The threat said 14 Pakistani terrorists carrying 400 kgs of RDX will be used to "shake up Mumbai."

A day after the hoax, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested 50-year-old Ashwinikumar Sureshkumar Supra from Noida in Uttar Pradesh.