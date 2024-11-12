Mumbai Outshines Delhi With Almost Double The Eateries In Top Restaurant Awards 2024

Mumbai continued to assert its dominance in India's culinary scene, with more top-ranked restaurants than Delhi or any other city in the country. According to the latest Condé Nast Traveller x Zomato Top Restaurant Awards 2024, the city boasts 13 restaurants in the prestigious list of India's 50 best eateries, more than double the number of top restaurants in Delhi, which claims only seven spots.

The fifth edition of the annual awards were revealed on Monday at The St. Regis Mumbai. The rankings, which include votes from 100 esteemed jurors across the country, highlight Mumbai's continued position as India's gastronomic capital. The city's diverse and innovative restaurant culture was reflected in the top 10 list, which includes notable establishments like The Table at number two, and Masque at number four.

Notably, Mumbai's The Table has earned a reputation for its global approach to food, blending fresh, local ingredients with international flavours. The restaurant's farm-to-table philosophy, which includes produce sourced from The Table Farm in Alibaug, has earned it recognition for consistent excellence. Meanwhile, Masque, which takes diners on a journey through hyperlocal ingredients from across India, also remains a crowd favourite.