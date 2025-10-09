Mumbai One App Goes Live: Best Features, How To Use, Price And More

'Mumbai One', the common mobile application for various public transport tickets in the city, became operational on Thursday, a day after being launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The mobile app enables commuters to book a single QR-based digital ticket usable across Metro, Monorail, buses, and local trains in the city and surrounding regions.

The app, developed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), was available for downloading from 5 a.m. on Thursday.

So far, each public transport operator had its own digital ticketing platform. Described as India's first integrated common mobility app, 'Mumbai One' will do away with the need for multiple paper tickets or separate bookings.