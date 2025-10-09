Mumbai One App Goes Live: Best Features, How To Use, Price And More
Mumbai One app enables commuters to book a single QR-based digital ticket usable across Metro, Monorail, buses, and local trains in the city and surrounding regions.
'Mumbai One', the common mobile application for various public transport tickets in the city, became operational on Thursday, a day after being launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The mobile app enables commuters to book a single QR-based digital ticket usable across Metro, Monorail, buses, and local trains in the city and surrounding regions.
The app, developed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), was available for downloading from 5 a.m. on Thursday.
So far, each public transport operator had its own digital ticketing platform. Described as India's first integrated common mobility app, 'Mumbai One' will do away with the need for multiple paper tickets or separate bookings.
Mumbai One Features
The unified digital ticketing platform, developed for the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region, will allow commuters to plan journeys and book tickets across 11 public transport operators. Here are some features of the 'Mumbai One' App:
1. Quick Booking: The app will enable commuters to purchase individual Public Transport Operator (PTO) tickets.
2. Map-Based Booking: Facilitates integrated ticket booking for Mumbai Metro and Mumbai Suburban train services via an interactive map interface.
3. Journey Planner: Allows commuters to plan multi-modal journeys, generating a single, dynamic QR ticket for the entire trip.
4. Nearby Stations: Provides map-based details and locations of bus stops, Metro, Railway, and Monorail stations.
5. Nearby Attractions: Offers map-based details and locations of points of interest such as malls and gas stations.
6. City Guide: Includes detailed information on various attractions within Mumbai.
7. SOS Feature: An emergency function that transmits location information to preselected trusted contacts when activated.
Public Transport Operators (PTOs) have already integrated with the app
Mumbai One: Benefits
The app integrates services of 11 public transport operators, including the suburban railways, Metro Lines 1, 2A, 3, and 7, Navi Mumbai Metro, Monorail, and civic bus operators such as BEST, TMT (in Thane), NMMT (in Navi Mumbai), KDMT (in Kalyan Dombivli) and MBMT (in Mira Bhayandar).
The key benefits of ‘Mumbai One’ app are as follows:
One App for All Tickets: You can buy tickets for all different public transport operators in Mumbai using a single app. No need to use multiple apps for different buses, metros, etc.
Skip the Queue: Buy your tickets digitally on your phone, so you don't have to wait in line at ticket counters. This reduces your waiting time and supports the government's "Digital India" push for digital, cashless transactions.
Easy Multi-Stop Journeys: The app's journey planner lets you combine different types of transport (e.g., bus then train). You can get one ticket for your entire journey, even if it involves multiple operators, making transfers smoother.
Live Travel Updates: The app delivers real-time notifications, providing commuters with critical updates about their planned journey, including viable alternative routes.
How To Use Mumbai One App
You can easily download the Mumbai One App on Google Playstore as well as Apple App Store.
Getting Started & Interface:
After registration, the app presents a clean interface with an initial walkthrough to help you easily find the option you need. The options are listed below:
1. Quick Ticket Access: The "Quick Ticket" option lets you instantly book a ticket between common city points (e.g., Borivali National Park to Bandra-Kurla Complex L3), showing available transit agencies.
2. Plan Journey: This is the app's most powerful tool. Simply input your current location and final destination anywhere in the MMR, and it provides a complete itinerary. It shows multiple route options using different transport modes (Metro, Bus, Rail) and also calculates the total time and cost, factoring in necessary walking and wait times between transfers.
Map & Station Selection: You can choose your start and end points directly on a map, similar to an ATVM (Automated Ticket Vending Machine). The map instantly displays various route options with estimated time and cost.
3. Nearby Attractions: This feature uses your current location to show all nearby public transport stops: Bus stops, Metro stations, and Suburban Railway stations. It clearly labels which agencies service the stops (e.g., BEST, TMT, NMMT) for easy selection.
4. City Guide & Tourist Spots: The app functions as a city guide, listing popular tourist spots and major places of interest (e.g., Golden Pagoda). Selecting a spot instantly provides the travel details (route, time, and cost) from your current location, and offers the option to book tickets right away.
Mumbai One App Charges
There will be no additional charge on the Mumbai One app over the fare. The only charges that the user will have to pay are the commuting charges.
According to MMRDA, the application is hosted on a MeitY-compliant Google Cloud Platform and powered by Google Kubernetes Engine to ensure data security, scalability, and uninterrupted service. The authority claimed that the system can handle up to 50 lakh transactions per day, and expects its user base to grow from 10 lakh to 50 lakh within a year.
It should be noted that commuters will not be able to book "season" or return journey tickets of suburban trains through the application.