Mumbai: Nine BMC Ward Officers Under Scanner For Irregularities In Road-Widening Scheme

According to the notice, signed by additional municipal commissioner (city) Ashwini Joshi on October 7, the officials have been directed to submit detailed, ward-wise records on how the road-widening regulation has been implemented, HT reported.

The irregularities cited include issues like misuse of the road-widening regulations, possible collusion with developers, concerns over issue of demolition notices, surveys done, and how displaced people have been or will be rehabilitated.

In her note accessed by HT, Joshi, has sought specific details, including the number of structures surveyed under the scheme, the issuance of Annexure-2 documents, the status of demolition notices and data on how many PAPs have been successfully relocated. The departments have been also directed to submit photographic evidence of the sites. Additionally, the images are required to have accurate geolocation data to verify the claims.