Mumbai News: Seven Injured In Fire After Gas Cylinder Blast In Kandivali

The blaze erupted at 9.05 am in the shop at Ram Kisan Mestri Chawl, beside Akurli Maintenance Chowki on Military Road in Kandivali

24 Sep 2025, 02:58 PM IST i
Picture used for representational purpose only. (Photo by Madelynn Woods on Unsplash)
Picture used for representational purpose only. (Photo by Madelynn Woods on Unsplash)
Six women and a man suffered serious burn injuries when a fire broke out at a shop after a gas cylinder blast in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, civic officials said.

Three of the persons suffered nearly 90% burns, they said.

The blaze erupted at 9.05 am in the shop at Ram Kisan Mestri Chawl, beside Akurli Maintenance Chowki on Military Road in Kandivali (East).

A civic official said the fire was confined to the electric wiring, installations, edibles, LPG cylinder and gas stove in the single-storey shop.

It left seven persons injured, according to officials.

"The blaze erupted due to a gas cylinder blast," a fire brigade official said.

Those admitted to the BDBA Hospital were Raksha Joshi (47), Durga Gupta (30), both with 85 to 90% burns, and Poonam (28), with 90% burn injuries. They were later shifted to the Kasturba Hospital for further treatment, as per civic officials.

The other injured persons, admitted to the ESIC Hospital, have been identified as Nitu Gupta (31), with 80 per cent burns, Janaki Gupta (39) and Shivani Gandhi (51), both with 70% burns, and Manaram Kumacat (55), with 40% burns, they said.

Four fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot and the blaze was extinguished by 9.33 am, an official said.

