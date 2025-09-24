Mumbai News: Seven Injured In Fire After Gas Cylinder Blast In Kandivali

Six women and a man suffered serious burn injuries when a fire broke out at a shop after a gas cylinder blast in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, civic officials said.

Three of the persons suffered nearly 90% burns, they said.

The blaze erupted at 9.05 am in the shop at Ram Kisan Mestri Chawl, beside Akurli Maintenance Chowki on Military Road in Kandivali (East).

A civic official said the fire was confined to the electric wiring, installations, edibles, LPG cylinder and gas stove in the single-storey shop.

It left seven persons injured, according to officials.

"The blaze erupted due to a gas cylinder blast," a fire brigade official said.

Those admitted to the BDBA Hospital were Raksha Joshi (47), Durga Gupta (30), both with 85 to 90% burns, and Poonam (28), with 90% burn injuries. They were later shifted to the Kasturba Hospital for further treatment, as per civic officials.