Mumbai New Year Alert: Metro, BEST & Local Trains to Run Special Services — Check Details

Mumbai Metro’s Aqua Line-3 will operate through the night for New Year 2026, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) said in an official statement on Monday.

The services will be available for those who are out celebrating across the city, offering continuous travel into the early hours of Jan. 1, 2026.

The special service will start at 10:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) and continue until 5:55 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2026. After that, regular services will resume at 5:55 a.m., ensuring no break in availability once the extended hours conclude. This arrangement aims to help those celebrating in the city move safely and conveniently.

The move comes to support city residents and visitors attending late-night festivities, offering a reliable transport option and easing travel pressure during one of the busiest nights of the year.