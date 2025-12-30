Mumbai New Year Alert: Metro, BEST & Local Trains to Run Special Services — Check Details
Mumbai Metro’s Aqua Line-3 will remain operational overnight on Dec. 31 to support New Year 2026 travellers.
Mumbai Metro’s Aqua Line-3 will operate through the night for New Year 2026, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) said in an official statement on Monday.
The services will be available for those who are out celebrating across the city, offering continuous travel into the early hours of Jan. 1, 2026.
The special service will start at 10:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) and continue until 5:55 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2026. After that, regular services will resume at 5:55 a.m., ensuring no break in availability once the extended hours conclude. This arrangement aims to help those celebrating in the city move safely and conveniently.
The move comes to support city residents and visitors attending late-night festivities, offering a reliable transport option and easing travel pressure during one of the busiest nights of the year.
AquaLine Runs All Night This New Year!
ð 31st December 2025 â 1st January 2026
ð Night Services: 10:30 PM onwards till 5:55 AM
ð Regular Services Resume: 5:55 AM on 1st January 2026
ð¹Celebrate responsibly. Travel comfortablyð¹

Additional BEST Buses On Dec. 31 Night
According to reports, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) will operate additional bus services across key routes on Dec. 31. The special service will reportedly run from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., subject to traffic conditions. Passengers travelling to seafronts such as the Gateway of India, Juhu Chowpatty, Gorai Creek and Marve Chowpatty can expect smoother connectivity throughout the night.
Central Railway To Run Four Special Trains
Central Railway will operate four special suburban trains on New Year’s Eve to ensure safe and convenient travel for commuters celebrating across the city, it said in a statement on social media. Two services will run on the Main Line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan, while the other two will operate on the Harbour Line between CSMT and Panvel.
Central Railway to operate 4 special suburban services on New Year's Eve
Ensuring safe, smooth and convenient late-night travel for Mumbaikars.

Western Railway To Run Extra Trains On New Year’s Eve
To provide safe and hassle-free travel for passengers celebrating New Year’s Eve, Western Railway will operate four additional pairs of special local trains during the night of Dec. 31, 2025, and the early hours of Jan. 1, 2026, running between Churchgate (CCG) and Virar (VR).
New Year's Eve Special Local Trains Announcement

Overall, as Mumbaikars step out on Dec. 31 to welcome 2026, a number of smooth and convenient travel options will be available, ensuring commuters can move across the city safely throughout New Year’s Eve.