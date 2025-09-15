Mumbai Monorail Halts In Wadala Again; 17 Passengers Evacuated
A month back, a monorail train stopped between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park stations in Mumbai, amid heavy rain.
A monorail train came to got stranded in the Wadala area of Mumbai due to technical glitches on Monday morning, amid heavy rains in the city. The monorail going from Gadge Maharaj station to Chembur, experienced a technical glitch at Mukundrao Ambedkar Road junction near Antop Hill Bus Depot and GTBN monorail station in Wadala.
"All 17 passengers have been evacuated and transferred to another monorail, after a technical glitch happened in the monorail at Wadala. Passengers were evacuated at 7:45 a.m.," Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority PRO told ANI.
"Our special vehicle was rushed to the spot. The technical team of monorail safely evacuated 17 people who were on the train. The train is being moved to Wadala through coupling. No injuries were reported. Everyone is safe. The operation has concluded," Fire Officer told ANI.
"Today, a technical snag occurred in one of the mono trains. As per safety protocols, all 17 passengers onboard were swiftly and safely transferred to another train and taken to the next station by 7.40 am. The affected train is being towed away," Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation shared in a statement on X.
"Services have now been fully normalised on both lines of Monorail. We regret the inconvenience and thank our passengers for their co-operation," as per official statement by Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation as of 9:30 a.m.
Earlier on Aug. 19, a monorail train stopped between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park stations in Mumbai, amid heavy rain. The fire brigade and other agencies are undertook a rescue operation with the help of cranes. More than 500 passengers were rescued.
The monorail stopped at 6:15 pm after which passengers called the helpline 1916, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
Mumbai Monorail authority said that the train had a "minor power supply issue", which led to it being stuck.