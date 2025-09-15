Mumbai Monorail Halts In Wadala Again; 17 Passengers Evacuated

"Our special vehicle was rushed to the spot. The technical team of monorail safely evacuated 17 people who were on the train. The train is being moved to Wadala through coupling. No injuries were reported. Everyone is safe. The operation has concluded," Fire Officer told ANI.

"Today, a technical snag occurred in one of the mono trains. As per safety protocols, all 17 passengers onboard were swiftly and safely transferred to another train and taken to the next station by 7.40 am. The affected train is being towed away," Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation shared in a statement on X.

"Services have now been fully normalised on both lines of Monorail. We regret the inconvenience and thank our passengers for their co-operation," as per official statement by Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation as of 9:30 a.m.