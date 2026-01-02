Mumbai Metro Poised For Big Leap In 2026: What The Expansion Means For Mira Bhayandar, Thane Locals

The initial rollout of Line 9 may be limited in scale, but it carries major implications for suburban connectivity. By extending Line 7 from Dahisar East terminus to Kashigaon, the four-station corridor will bring Mira Bhayandar into the Metro network for the first time. The 4.5-km route will establish a new rapid transit link on the outskirts of the city.

The new connectivity will allow Mira Bhayandar commuters to use the twin Metro routes that converge at Dahisar East and run toward Andheri. Passengers can travel on Line 7 to reach the Western Express Highway or switch to Line 2A for DN Nagar, with further interchanges available to Lines 1 and 3.

After being slated for a December debut, the opening has been postponed to January. However, authorities are yet to finalise a date.