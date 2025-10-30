Mumbai: Metro, Monorail Operators Asked To Submit Disaster Management Plans

Business NewsNationalMumbai: Metro, Monorail Operators Asked To Submit Disaster Management Plans
BMC called for all agencies running elevated and underground metro and monorail services to share their Standard Operating Procedures and emergency management plans.

30 Oct 2025, 02:21 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Commuters board a metro train after the inauguration of Mumbai Metro Line-3, also known as the Aqua Line, between Cuffe Parade and Aarey JVLR on Wednesday, in Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)</p></div>
The district disaster management bodies for Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban districts on Wednesday asked the authorities overseeing Monorail and Metro operations to submit their emergency management plans.

As per a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release, District Disaster Management Authority chairman and additional municipal commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma issued this directive in a joint review meeting.

Sharma called for all agencies running elevated and underground metro and monorail services to share their Standard Operating Procedures and emergency management plans.

The special review meeting was convened in the backdrop of a Monorail breakdown near Bhakti Park in Chembur on August 19, which left passengers stranded for hours due to a technical snag.

Mumbai City District Disaster Management Authority chairperson and additional municipal commissioner (City) Dr Ashwini Joshi stressed the need for regular mock drills to test preparedness and response mechanisms at public

