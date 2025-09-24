Business NewsNationalMumbai Metro Lines 2A, 7 Face Temporary Service Adjustment
Mumbai Metro Lines 2A, 7 Face Temporary Service Adjustment

According to the update, a short-loop service was introduced between Gundavali and Aarey on both lines.

24 Sep 2025, 11:13 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd., on Wednesday announced temporary changes in services on Mumbai Metro Line 2A (Yellow Line) and Line 7 (Red Line). (Image: MMMOCL/ X profile)</p></div>
The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd., on Wednesday announced temporary changes in services on Mumbai Metro Line 2A (Yellow Line) and Line 7 (Red Line). (Image: MMMOCL/ X profile)
The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd., on Wednesday announced temporary changes in services on Mumbai Metro Line 2A (Yellow Line) and Line 7 (Red Line).

In a post on X, Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corp., shared a service update. "Due to an operational adjustment, services have been temporarily modified for some time," MMMOCL wrote.

According to the update, Line 2A services continued as usual between Andheri West and Dahisar East. A short-loop service was introduced between Gundavali and Aarey on both lines.

Meanwhile, single-line operations were carried out between Ovaripada and Aarey, with trains running in both directions on the same track.

"We appreciate your cooperation. Passenger safety and convenience remain our top priority," it added.

Currently, the operator runs 317 services across the two lines between Monday and Friday with a gap of 5 minutes 50 seconds during peak hours and 9 minutes 30 seconds during non-peak hours, as per PTI report. On weekends, it runs 256 services with a peak hour headway of 8:06 minutes and non-peak hours headway of 10:25 minutes.

Earlier on Sept. 17, Mumbai’s relatively new metro corridors, Line 2A and Line 7, reported a record-breaking single-day ridership of 3,40,571 passengers on both lines combined, the highest figure since operations began.

MMOCL shared the news in an official statement and on social media. “Thank you, Mumbai, for making Maha Mumbai Metro your preferred choice. We’re proud to move with you, every day,” read an X post from the corporation.

Lines 2A and 7, which run parallel to the congested Western Express Highway and SV Road, have become a reliable alternative for Mumbaikars. Launched to decongest the city’s overburdened suburban train system and provide faster east-west connectivity, the lines have quickly become a vital part of the Mumbai's transport infrastructure.

