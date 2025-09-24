Mumbai Metro Lines 2A, 7 Face Temporary Service Adjustment

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd., on Wednesday announced temporary changes in services on Mumbai Metro Line 2A (Yellow Line) and Line 7 (Red Line).

In a post on X, Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corp., shared a service update. "Due to an operational adjustment, services have been temporarily modified for some time," MMMOCL wrote.

According to the update, Line 2A services continued as usual between Andheri West and Dahisar East. A short-loop service was introduced between Gundavali and Aarey on both lines.

Meanwhile, single-line operations were carried out between Ovaripada and Aarey, with trains running in both directions on the same track.