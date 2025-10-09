Mumbai Metro Line 3 Sees Packed Crowds On Opening Day
The corridor stretches up to 33.5 km, with 26 stations built underground, with the exception of Aarey Colony.
Mumbai Metro Line 3 opened for passengers on Thursday, becoming fully operational. Netizens across social media platform X documented the throngs of people lined up to use the metro train facilities, with many calling the line a success.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remotely inaugurated Mumbai's first fully underground metro station which spans from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade. Named the 'Aqua Line', up to Rs 12,200 crore was spent on constructing the metro network. The corridor stretches up to 33.5 km, with 26 stations built underground, with the exception of Aarey Colony.
The official X handle of the Mumbai Metro 3 rail line also called its project a "superhit", displaying photos of eager Mumbaikars queuing up to use the line.
"First Day, First Show — SUPERHIT! Cuffe Parade–Aarey JVLR stretch gets a blockbuster opening with Mumbaikars showing all the love! Thank you, Mumbai for love at first ride!" the post said.
The first stretch of the metro line was inaugurated in October 2024. It connected Bandra-Kurla Complex to Aarey. The first service for the Aarey-JVLR to Cuffe Parade rail line is to begin from 5:55 a.m. and the last service for the line will be at 10:30 p.m. ending at terminal stations at 11:25 p.m.
The latest extension of Mumbai Metro Line 3 connected business hubs, residential areas, and prominent historical landmarks. The metro line is designed to halt at major stations such as Mahalaxmi, Mumbai Central and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, which is expected to ease travel and reduce traffic.
The Japan International Cooperation Agency partly funded the project.
Residents will have easier access to popular tourist attractions such as the Nehru Science Centre and Nehru Planetarium, Mahalaxmi Temple and Haji Ali Dargah. Phoenix Palladium mall and other shopping destinations will also become easily accessible via this line.