Mumbai Metro Line 3 Sees Packed Crowds On Opening Day

The first stretch of the metro line was inaugurated in October 2024. It connected Bandra-Kurla Complex to Aarey. The first service for the Aarey-JVLR to Cuffe Parade rail line is to begin from 5:55 a.m. and the last service for the line will be at 10:30 p.m. ending at terminal stations at 11:25 p.m.

The latest extension of Mumbai Metro Line 3 connected business hubs, residential areas, and prominent historical landmarks. The metro line is designed to halt at major stations such as Mahalaxmi, Mumbai Central and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, which is expected to ease travel and reduce traffic.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency partly funded the project.

Residents will have easier access to popular tourist attractions such as the Nehru Science Centre and Nehru Planetarium, Mahalaxmi Temple and Haji Ali Dargah. Phoenix Palladium mall and other shopping destinations will also become easily accessible via this line.