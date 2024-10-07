Mumbai Metro Line 3 Opens For Public: Route, Fare, Timings And More

Phase 1 of Mumbai Metro Line 3 began operations on Monday. The Bandra-Kurla Complex to Aarey stretch of Mumbai Metro Line 3 is expected to offer major relief to commuters, cutting travel time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new line during his visit to Maharashtra on Saturday.

Flagging off the train, PM Modi travelled on the metro and interacted with students, construction workers and Ladki Bahin Yojana beneficiaries. He also launched the MetroConnect3 app, which can be used to buy tickets.

Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as Aqua Line, promises to ease daily travel for Mumbaikars and boost connectivity. Here is everything you need to know about the Mumbai Metro Line 3: