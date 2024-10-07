Mumbai Metro Line 3 Opens For Public: Route, Fare, Timings And More
Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as Aqua Line, promises to ease daily travel for Mumbaikars and boost connectivity.
Phase 1 of Mumbai Metro Line 3 began operations on Monday. The Bandra-Kurla Complex to Aarey stretch of Mumbai Metro Line 3 is expected to offer major relief to commuters, cutting travel time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new line during his visit to Maharashtra on Saturday.
Flagging off the train, PM Modi travelled on the metro and interacted with students, construction workers and Ladki Bahin Yojana beneficiaries. He also launched the MetroConnect3 app, which can be used to buy tickets.
Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as Aqua Line, promises to ease daily travel for Mumbaikars and boost connectivity. Here is everything you need to know about the Mumbai Metro Line 3:
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Distance
Phase 1 of Mumbai Metro Line 3 stretches from BKC to Aarey Colony covering 12.69 km. The route is part of the larger 33.5-km Colaba-SEEPZ-Aarey Metro Line 3.
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Route And Stations
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Phase 1 has 10 stations — BKC, Bandra Colony, Santacruz, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) T1, Sahar Road, CSMIA T2, Marol Naka, Andheri, SEEPZ and Aarey Colony JVLR. Of the 10 stations of Metro 3 called 'Aqua Line', nine are underground. The Aarey Colony station is the only ground-level station on the route.
Timings
On its inaugural day, Mumbai Metro Aqua Line services began at 11 a.m., with the last train departing from both ends at 8:30 p.m.
From Tuesday onwards, the services will start at 6:30 a.m. and continue till 10:30 p.m. when the last train departs. The trains will be operated between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Sundays. A total of 96 trains will operate from Monday to Saturday between BKC and Aarey Colony.
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Fares
The fares on the inaugurated portion of Mumbai Metro Line 3 start at Rs 10, going up to Rs 50. For the fully operational Colaba-SEEPZ-Aarey Metro Line 3, the maximum fare will be Rs 70.
Connectivity, Speed And More
The newly launched stretch of the Mumbai Metro provides connectivity to both Terminals 1 and 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The line also connects Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Metro Line 1 at Marol Naka station.
The maximum operational speed of the line will be 85 kmph. The average running speed of the train will be 35 kmph.
Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation said the route was expected to slash 6.5 lakh vehicular trips, saving more than 3.54 lakh litres of fuel.