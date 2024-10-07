NDTV ProfitNationMumbai Metro Line 3 Opens For Public: Route, Fare, Timings And More
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Opens For Public: Route, Fare, Timings And More

Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as Aqua Line, promises to ease daily travel for Mumbaikars and boost connectivity.

07 Oct 2024, 12:33 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The aqua line metro stretches 33.5 km and features 27 metro stations, from Aarey to Cuffe Parade. The 12.5 km stretch between Aarey and BKC includes 10 stations. (File photo of Metro-3 carshed at Aarey. Image Source:&nbsp;Mumbai Metro Rail Corp)</p></div>
The aqua line metro stretches 33.5 km and features 27 metro stations, from Aarey to Cuffe Parade. The 12.5 km stretch between Aarey and BKC includes 10 stations. (File photo of Metro-3 carshed at Aarey. Image Source: Mumbai Metro Rail Corp)

Phase 1 of Mumbai Metro Line 3 began operations on Monday. The Bandra-Kurla Complex to Aarey stretch of Mumbai Metro Line 3 is expected to offer major relief to commuters, cutting travel time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new line during his visit to Maharashtra on Saturday. 

Flagging off the train, PM Modi travelled on the metro and interacted with students, construction workers and Ladki Bahin Yojana beneficiaries. He also launched the MetroConnect3 app, which can be used to buy tickets.

Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as Aqua Line, promises to ease daily travel for Mumbaikars and boost connectivity. Here is everything you need to know about the Mumbai Metro Line 3:

Mumbai Metro Line 3: Distance

Phase 1 of Mumbai Metro Line 3 stretches from BKC to Aarey Colony covering 12.69 km. The route is part of the larger 33.5-km Colaba-SEEPZ-Aarey Metro Line 3.

ALSO READ

Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3: First Look Of Mumbai's First Underground Metro; Details Inside
Opinion
Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3: First Look Of Mumbai's First Underground Metro; Details Inside
Read More

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Route And Stations

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Phase 1 has 10 stations — BKC, Bandra Colony, Santacruz, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) T1, Sahar Road, CSMIA T2, Marol Naka, Andheri, SEEPZ and Aarey Colony JVLR. Of the 10 stations of Metro 3 called 'Aqua Line', nine are underground. The Aarey Colony station is the only ground-level station on the route.

Timings

On its inaugural day, Mumbai Metro Aqua Line services began at 11 a.m., with the last train departing from both ends at 8:30 p.m.

From Tuesday onwards, the services will start at 6:30 a.m. and continue till 10:30 p.m. when the last train departs. The trains will be operated between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Sundays. A total of 96 trains will operate from Monday to Saturday between BKC and Aarey Colony. 

ALSO READ

Centre Approves Renaming Of Stations On Mumbai's Metro Line-3
Opinion
Centre Approves Renaming Of Stations On Mumbai's Metro Line-3
Read More

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Fares

The fares on the inaugurated portion of Mumbai Metro Line 3 start at Rs 10, going up to Rs 50. For the fully operational Colaba-SEEPZ-Aarey Metro Line 3, the maximum fare will be Rs 70.

Connectivity, Speed And More

The newly launched stretch of the Mumbai Metro provides connectivity to both Terminals 1 and 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The line also connects  Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Metro Line 1 at Marol Naka station.

The maximum operational speed of the line will be 85 kmph. The average running speed of the train will be 35 kmph.

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation said the route was expected to slash 6.5 lakh vehicular trips, saving more than 3.54 lakh litres of fuel.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Fall Over 1% As HDFC Bank, RIL Share Prices Decline
Opinion
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Fall Over 1% As HDFC Bank, RIL Share Prices Decline
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT