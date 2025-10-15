Mumbai Metro Line 3: MMRC Announces Free Wi-Fi At All Stations — How To Get It?

In response to growing criticism from passengers over poor mobile connectivity in the underground Metro Line-3 corridor, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) announced on Tuesday that it has rolled out free Wi-Fi connectivity across all stations.

The agency said that the free Wi-Fi facility will enhance passenger convenience and support digital ticket booking through the MetroConnect3 mobile app.

"The Wi-Fi facility is available at the concourse (ticketing) level of all Aqua Line metro stations, allowing commuters to book tickets seamlessly," a press release said, adding that passengers will need to install the MetroConnect3 app and log in before entering the station.