Mumbai Metro Line 3: MMRC Announces Free Wi-Fi At All Stations — How To Get It?
MMRC said that the free Wi-Fi facility will enhance passenger convenience and support digital ticket booking through the MetroConnect3 mobile app.
In response to growing criticism from passengers over poor mobile connectivity in the underground Metro Line-3 corridor, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) announced on Tuesday that it has rolled out free Wi-Fi connectivity across all stations.
The agency said that the free Wi-Fi facility will enhance passenger convenience and support digital ticket booking through the MetroConnect3 mobile app.
"The Wi-Fi facility is available at the concourse (ticketing) level of all Aqua Line metro stations, allowing commuters to book tickets seamlessly," a press release said, adding that passengers will need to install the MetroConnect3 app and log in before entering the station.
How To Get Free Internet At Mumbai Metro Line 3 Stations
Here are steps to get free Wi-Fi at Mumbai Metro Line 3 Stations:
Download the MetroConnect3 app.
Sign in before you arrive at the station.
Open your device’s Wi‑Fi settings and choose MetroConnect3.
Open the app, go to Profile, and tap Connect to Wi‑Fi to enjoy free internet (for ticket booking only).
A day before, more than 1.6 lakh passengers used the Metro Line-3 corridor throughout the day.
Unavailability of the mobile network was one of the biggest issues passengers faced during their commute in the underground corridor, with many of them being unable to book tickets despite having a digital ticketing facility.
The MMRC has appealed to citizens to make the most of this facility, as the Wi-Fi service is a free, secure, and reliable option for hassle-free ticket booking.
Recently, ACES India announced a strategic partnership with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to roll out advanced 4G and 5G In-Building Solutions (IBS) across the newly opened Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3.
Under this collaboration, ACES India and BSNL will deploy the cutting-edge IBS network across the entire 33.5-kilometre underground corridor, encompassing 27 stations and interconnected tunnel networks. The system is designed to provide millions of daily commuters with seamless, high-speed mobile coverage throughout their metro journeys.