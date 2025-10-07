Mumbai Metro Line 3 Final Phase To Open On Oct. 8: Full List Of Stations From Cuffe Parade To Science Centre
Mumbai Metro Line 3: The fully operational Aqua Line is a 33.5 km corridor connecting Aarey Colony in the North to Cuffe Parade in the South, featuring 27 stations.
Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) is scheduled to fully open on Oct. 8. It is the city’s first underground metro line and is also known as the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz line. The upcoming final stretch of this metro line runs from Science Centre in the north to Cuffe Parade in the south. It covers 11 key stations in South Mumbai.
The first stretch of this metro line was inaugurated in October last year. It connected Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aarey. The latest extension of Mumbai Metro Line 3 will connect business hubs, residential areas, and prominent historical landmarks.
The fully operational Aqua Line (Metro 3) is a 33.5 km corridor connecting Aarey Colony in the North to Cuffe Parade in the South, featuring 27 stations. Except for Aarey depot, all other stations are underground.
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Final Phase: List Of 11 Stations
Nehru Science Centre, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai Central, Grant Road, Girgaon, Kalbadevi, CSMT, Hutatma Chowk, Churchgate, Vidhan Bhavan and Cuffe Parade.
This metro line has been designed to halt at major stations such as Mahalaxmi, Mumbai Central and CSMT, which is expected to ease travel and reduce traffic.
The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which partly funded the project, has confirmed the opening date of Oct. 8. Photos of the new stations have also been released on social media platforms. The stations feature modern design, wide platforms and improved safety features.
Key Stations And Connectivity
Jagannath Shankar Sheth Metro: Jagannath Shankar Sheth Metro Station boosts north–south connectivity on Metro Line-3. It links easily to Mumbai Central Suburban Railway and gives smooth access to taxis and buses.
Mahalaxmi Metro Station: This metro station offers smooth transfers to Mahalaxmi Suburban Railway Station (Western Railway) and the Monorail for wider city access. Through this metro, one can easily travel to spots like Mahalaxmi Racecourse and Haji Ali Dargah.
Residents are also set to have easier access to popular tourist attractions such as the Nehru Science Centre and Nehru Planetarium, Mahalaxmi Temple and Haji Ali Dargah. Phoenix Palladium mall and other shopping destinations will also become easily accessible via this line.