Mumbai Metro Line 3 Final Phase To Open On Oct. 8: Full List Of Stations From Cuffe Parade To Science Centre

Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) is scheduled to fully open on Oct. 8. It is the city’s first underground metro line and is also known as the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz line. The upcoming final stretch of this metro line runs from Science Centre in the north to Cuffe Parade in the south. It covers 11 key stations in South Mumbai.

The first stretch of this metro line was inaugurated in October last year. It connected Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aarey. The latest extension of Mumbai Metro Line 3 will connect business hubs, residential areas, and prominent historical landmarks.

The fully operational Aqua Line (Metro 3) is a 33.5 km corridor connecting Aarey Colony in the North to Cuffe Parade in the South, featuring 27 stations. Except for Aarey depot, all other stations are underground.