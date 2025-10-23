'Dealing With People Was Toughest': Ashwini Bhide On Mumbai Metro Line 3

Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.,(MMRC), described the commissioning of the Aqua Line 3 (Colaba–Bandra–SEEPZ) as a 'very satisfying journey.' In an interview with NDTV, Bhide acknowledged that the project’s toughest challenge was 'dealing with people.'

"There were times when we were not sure due to various challenges. Today, people are using it with smiling faces," she said. The MMRCL chief who is also the Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said that the most strong roadblocks came from executing a deep, high-intensity build in Mumbai, which is very congested.

The 26-station corridor is entirely underground, cutting through thickly populated neighborhoods and hard basalt rock. "We have built five lakh square feet of space underground in Mumbai in hard basalt rock, so it was a construction challenge," she said, adding that works spanned five to seven years in close proximity to residential areas.

"Despite efforts to minimize disruptions, people have suffered along with us, with dust and noise," she said. Managing resettlement, rehabilitation and continuous work 'in the backyards of the people' made community engagement the project’s crucial component.

"We had to shift people, remove them from their houses and rehabilitate them, but the most important thing was working in the backyards of the people because the project is passing through a very congested neighbourhood," explained Bhide.