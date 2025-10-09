'Symbol Of Social Divide': Why Dabbawalas, Fisherfolk Not Allowed On Mumbai Metro Aqua Line
'The corporate people for whom we carry food can travel by Metro, but not their food. That’s the sad reality of this city,' says Subhash Talekar of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association.
Most of the Mumbaikars are elated with the opening of the entire stretch of the Aqua Line, but the dabbawalas and the fisherfolk community have expressed disappointment over the restrictions to their entry due to strict baggage limits.
The entire 33.5-km stretch of Mumbai Metro Line-3 between Cuffe Parade and Aarey JVLR became operational on Thursday morning. The full-length operation of the corridor started with the departure of the first trains from both terminals at 5.55 am.
The dabbawalas and the fisherfolk community have expressed disappointment, stating the Mumbai Metro could become a "symbol of social divide".
"If the Metro’s purpose is to provide better transportation to every citizen without discrimination, then it must include provisions for fisherwomen carrying their daily catch or small-scale farmers transporting produce," Damodar Tandel, president of the Akhil Maharashtra Macchhimar Kriti Samiti, told Mid-Day. "Otherwise, the Metro will only create a status divide among citizens, a violation of Constitutional rights for those in primary occupations."
Subhash Talekar, president of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association, had met former MMRDA chief UPS Madan during the design stage of the Metro network and requested luggage space in the coaches.
"It was my original demand, but no one paid attention. Now the Metro is arriving at Colaba," he told Mid-Day.
The corporate people for whom we carry food can travel by Metro, but not their food. That’s the sad reality of this city.Subhash Talekar, president of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association
Why Dabbawalas, Fishermen Are Excluded?
The exclusion of Dabbawalas, who rely on rapid transit to deliver thousands of lunchboxes daily, is centered on the Metro’s strict baggage limits.
The carriage of goods and luggage limits are according to MMRDA website are:
Passengers on the metro railway are permitted to carry one baggage up to 80cm x 50cm x 30cm and 25kg at no extra charge.
Alternatively, they may carry one baggage up to 90cm x 75cm x 45cm and 32kg for an additional fee equivalent to one passenger ticket. Luggage exceeding these dimensions is not allowed.
Baggage in the form of bundles is not permitted.
Dabbawalas must transport multiple, bundled tiffin carriers, essential freight for their business.
Similarly, the local Koli (fishing) community is not allowed due to stringent hygiene and comfort clauses outlined in the Metro Railway Act. Meanwhile, Mumbai Maha Metro in their FAQ section of their website wrote, "Raw meat and fish is strictly prohibited in Metro trains."
This measure is enforced to prevent the distinct, strong odours and potential spillage associated with raw catch from inconveniencing other passengers in the closed, sanitary Metro environment.
'Practically Not Possible': Mumbai Metro Official
"The Indian Railways have separate coaches, and the Metros are an integrated single-unit train. It is not practically possible to attach a luggage compartment to the Metro," an expert at the Metro factory told Mid-Day.
"But some design interventions can be brought in behind the driving cab at either extreme end of the train, segregating it from the rest of the train. A design will have to be neatly discussed with the stakeholders and made to customise it for the city," the official added.