'Symbol Of Social Divide': Why Dabbawalas, Fisherfolk Not Allowed On Mumbai Metro Aqua Line

Most of the Mumbaikars are elated with the opening of the entire stretch of the Aqua Line, but the dabbawalas and the fisherfolk community have expressed disappointment over the restrictions to their entry due to strict baggage limits.

The entire 33.5-km stretch of Mumbai Metro Line-3 between Cuffe Parade and Aarey JVLR became operational on Thursday morning. The full-length operation of the corridor started with the departure of the first trains from both terminals at 5.55 am.

The dabbawalas and the fisherfolk community have expressed disappointment, stating the Mumbai Metro could become a "symbol of social divide".

"If the Metro’s purpose is to provide better transportation to every citizen without discrimination, then it must include provisions for fisherwomen carrying their daily catch or small-scale farmers transporting produce," Damodar Tandel, president of the Akhil Maharashtra Macchhimar Kriti Samiti, told Mid-Day. "Otherwise, the Metro will only create a status divide among citizens, a violation of Constitutional rights for those in primary occupations."

Subhash Talekar, president of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association, had met former MMRDA chief UPS Madan during the design stage of the Metro network and requested luggage space in the coaches.

"It was my original demand, but no one paid attention. Now the Metro is arriving at Colaba," he told Mid-Day.