Mumbai Metro 3: Service On Worli To Cuffe Parade Stretch To Commence On Friday — Check Details

The Mumbai metro rail line passing through Worli from Aarey-JVLR to Cuffe Parade will be accessible to passengers from Friday. Furthermore, the metro line extending from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade station is currently operational.

The first service for the Aarey-JVLR to Cuffe Parade rail line will be from 5:55 a.m. and the last service for the line will be at 10:30 p.m. ending at terminal stations at 11:25 p.m.

These developments were announced by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corp. via a post on X on Tuesday.

"We’re delighted to announce that the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has accorded authorisation for passenger operations of #MetroLine3 Phase 2B from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade stations. From 9th October, #MMRC will serve passengers in its full length from Aarey JVLR to Cuffe Parade daily!" the post said.