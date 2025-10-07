Mumbai Metro 3: Service On Worli To Cuffe Parade Stretch To Commence On Friday — Check Details
The aforementioned metro service stations are a part of phase-2 of Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line.
The Mumbai metro rail line passing through Worli from Aarey-JVLR to Cuffe Parade will be accessible to passengers from Friday. Furthermore, the metro line extending from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade station is currently operational.
The first service for the Aarey-JVLR to Cuffe Parade rail line will be from 5:55 a.m. and the last service for the line will be at 10:30 p.m. ending at terminal stations at 11:25 p.m.
These developments were announced by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corp. via a post on X on Tuesday.
"We’re delighted to announce that the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has accorded authorisation for passenger operations of #MetroLine3 Phase 2B from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade stations. From 9th October, #MMRC will serve passengers in its full length from Aarey JVLR to Cuffe Parade daily!" the post said.
It will be the mega city's first metro line to be built underground. It is set to open on Oct. 8. The corridor stretches up to 33.5 km, with 26 stations built underground, with the exception of Aarey Colony.
The first stretch of the metro line was inaugurated in October 2024. It connected Bandra-Kurla Complex to Aarey. The latest extension of Mumbai Metro Line 3 will connect business hubs, residential areas, and prominent historical landmarks.
The upcoming final stretch of this metro line runs from Science Centre in the north to Cuffe Parade in the south. It covers 11 key stations in South Mumbai. The Aarey-JVLR to Cuffe Parade stretch is a part of this.