Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Pleasant Park Area Of Mira Road | Watch Video

A massive fire erupted in the early hours of Saturday in the Pleasant Park area of Mira Road (East). No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.

The intense blaze, which broke out near Jangid Estate in the Mira-Bhayander area, saw a large stretch of the locality rapidly engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire is uncertain, as per reports.

Videos of the incident show flames and thick, black smoke visible from several hundred meters away.

One widely circulated video, recorded by a resident from an estimated 400 to 500 meters from his home, highlighted the intensity of the inferno.