Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Pleasant Park Area Of Mira Road | Watch Video
A massive fire erupted in the early hours of Saturday in the Pleasant Park area of Mira Road (East). No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.
The intense blaze, which broke out near Jangid Estate in the Mira-Bhayander area, saw a large stretch of the locality rapidly engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire is uncertain, as per reports.
Videos of the incident show flames and thick, black smoke visible from several hundred meters away.
One widely circulated video, recorded by a resident from an estimated 400 to 500 meters from his home, highlighted the intensity of the inferno.
ð¨ A major fire has broken out in the Pleasant Park area of Mira Road today midnight. Fire brigade and police teams are present at the spot, and efforts to control the blaze are ongoing. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. pic.twitter.com/nZ9ywtzxGZ— Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) December 13, 2025
Massive fire caught in Pleasant Park, Miraroad#MiraBhayander#Miraroad #Bhayander pic.twitter.com/dCHGkfsIEP— MiraBhayanderKarâ¢ (@MiraBhayanderKr) December 13, 2025
Upon receiving the alarm, fire brigade and police teams were immediately dispatched to the scene.
Emergency services launched a sustained operation that continued for several hours as they battled the challenging fire to bring the situation under control.
Police swiftly cordoned off the affected area to ensure the safety of the public and to provide emergency teams with unhindered access for firefighting operations.
Residents from the vicinity were seen gathering at a safe distance, watching as emergency personnel worked tirelessly to contain the spread of the flames