Mumbai Local Trains: Services Delayed On Western Line Due To Technical Glitch
Mumbai local train passengers on the western line had their patience tested on Tuesday as trains got delayed due to a technical failure at Andheri station.
"Trains are running late due to a technical failure at Andheri", said a statement issued by the Divisional Railway Manager - Mumbai Central, WR on X.
Trains are running late due to a technical failure at Andheri.— DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) September 16, 2025
Local train commuters took to X to post about their ordeal and complained that Andheri station has been crawling with a massive amount of crowd, with some trains being as late as half-an-hour.
"Took 7.54 pm slow from Churchgate. Scheduled arrival at Malad 8.52 pm. Reached Malad at 9.20 pm. 28 mins late (sic)," said one user adding, "How often is this technical glitch as I never see trains running on time."
Another netizen expressed their frustration and said, "Worst ever service...no management all... all the higher authorities should resign. Western lines is working like central line nowadays (sic)."
Yet another user empathised with those stuck at Western line stations and posted, "Trains are still late. How long will this technical failure be there? Just think about the standing commuters (sic)."
Some users questioned the purpose behind mega blocks, if such glitches are to occur. "The Western Railway system is deteriorating every day.... Why do they keep mega blocks on Saturday and Sunday? The whole system is deteriorating (sic)."
Rains Delay Trains On Monday
On Monday, the Mumbai locals yet again faced a delay, this time due to heavy rains disrupting the tracks. Commuters had complained of waterlogging at Dadar, Kurla and Bandra railway stations.