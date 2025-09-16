Mumbai Local Trains: Services Delayed On Western Line Due To Technical Glitch

Local train commuters took to X to post about their ordeal and complained that Andheri station has been crawling with a massive amount of crowd, with some trains being as late as half-an-hour.

"Took 7.54 pm slow from Churchgate. Scheduled arrival at Malad 8.52 pm. Reached Malad at 9.20 pm. 28 mins late (sic)," said one user adding, "How often is this technical glitch as I never see trains running on time."

Another netizen expressed their frustration and said, "Worst ever service...no management all... all the higher authorities should resign. Western lines is working like central line nowadays (sic)."

Yet another user empathised with those stuck at Western line stations and posted, "Trains are still late. How long will this technical failure be there? Just think about the standing commuters (sic)."

Some users questioned the purpose behind mega blocks, if such glitches are to occur. "The Western Railway system is deteriorating every day.... Why do they keep mega blocks on Saturday and Sunday? The whole system is deteriorating (sic)."