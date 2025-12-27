Mumbai: Local Trains Between Borivali And Kandivali Cancelled Due To 6th Line Work

More than 320 to 350 local train services on the Western Railway network will remain cancelled daily between Dec.26 and 29 due to a major block for the sixth railway line work between Kandivali and Borivali, an official had earlier said on Wednesday.

Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, told news agency PTI that a 30-day major block has been taken on this section, due to which 320 to 350 suburban services will remain cancelled between Dec. 26 and 29 and on Jan. 10 for completion of the non-linking works, including changes in the signalling system.

"The works are mainly carried out during late night to early morning hours so that commuters face the least inconvenience," Abhishek told news agency PTI.

The work, commenced on Dec. 20, is scheduled to be completed on Jan. 18, 2026. On the completion of the block, the metropolis will get a new railway line between two busy stations on the Western railway network, helping to make the suburban commute smoother.

As part of the ambitious Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP), a separate sixth line is being laid between Borivali and Mumbai Central to segregate suburban and long-distance trains.

Western Railway operates more than 1,400 suburban local trains daily on its network stretching from Churchgate in south Mumbai to Dahanu in Palghar district, over 125 km from the metropolis.

(with inputs from PTI)