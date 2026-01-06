Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Wednesday Due To WR Block

Some local train services in Mumbai will be affected on Wednesday as the Western Railway will undertake a major overnight block from midnight to carry out the work in connection with the construction of the sixth line between Kandivali and Borivali section.

The block will be undertaken on the UP Fast Line at Kandivali from midnight to 5:30 a.m. and on the Down Fast Line from 1 a.m to 4:30 a.m., the WR said.

Due to the above blocks and suspension of the 5th line, some suburban services will remain cancelled, while certain Mail/Express trains will be regulated en route, it added.

Overall, the two-day disruption will axe over 215 services, resulting in delays in a network that ferries over 7 million people daily. Specific trains impacted include the Dahanu Road–Borivali MEMU, with authorities urging passengers to use alternative routes like buses or the Metro.