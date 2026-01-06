Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Wednesday Due To WR Block
Some local train services in Mumbai will be affected on Wednesday as the Western Railway will undertake a major overnight block from midnight to carry out the work in connection with the construction of the sixth line between Kandivali and Borivali section.
The block will be undertaken on the UP Fast Line at Kandivali from midnight to 5:30 a.m. and on the Down Fast Line from 1 a.m to 4:30 a.m., the WR said.
Due to the above blocks and suspension of the 5th line, some suburban services will remain cancelled, while certain Mail/Express trains will be regulated en route, it added.
Overall, the two-day disruption will axe over 215 services, resulting in delays in a network that ferries over 7 million people daily. Specific trains impacted include the Dahanu Road–Borivali MEMU, with authorities urging passengers to use alternative routes like buses or the Metro.
To carry out the work in connection with the construction of the 6th line between Kandivali and Borivali section, Western Railway has undertaken a block of 30 days from the night of 20th/21st December, 2025, which will continue up to 18th January, 2026. Due to this block, a fewâ¦ pic.twitter.com/IQEPtBFxBb— Western Railway (@WesternRly) January 5, 2026
The cancellations primarily affect slow and fast local services, including AC and 15-car rakes, leading to overcrowded platforms and extended wait times during peak hours.
The work, commenced on Dec. 20, is scheduled to be completed on Jan. 18. On the completion of the block, the metropolis will get a new railway line between two busy stations on the Western railway network, helping to make the suburban commute smoother.
As part of the ambitious Mumbai Urban Transport Project, a separate sixth line is being laid between Borivali and Mumbai Central to segregate suburban and long-distance trains.
Western Railway operates more than 1,400 suburban local trains daily on its network, stretching from Church Gate in south Mumbai to Dahanu in Palghar district, over 125 km from the metropolis.
WR To Conduct Trials Of 18-coach Local Trains
The Western Railway on Tuesday informed that they have planned to conduct crucial trials of the 18-coach suburban local trains later this month.
At present, the suburban network of the country's financial capital mainly operates 12-coach local trains, with a limited number of 15-coach services on both the Central Railway and Western Railway. More than 75 lakh passengers commute daily on over 3000 suburban services across the network.
The trials involving two 18-coach local train rakes will be conducted on the Virar-Dahanu Road section in Palghar district, tentatively on Jan14 and 15, the officials told news agency PTI.