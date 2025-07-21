Mumbai Train Bombings 2016: How Mumbai's Lifeline Came To A Standstill In 11 Minutes | Book Excerpt

Since all the affected trains ran on the Western Railway line, I could apprehend that the conspiracy was another attempt by the terrorist organisations to avenge the Gujarat riots. The Western Railway connects suburbs like Khar, Santacruz, Vile Parle, Goregaon, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, Meera Road and Bhayendar, which are densely populated by Gujaratis. The bombs exploded after 6 pm when the Bombay Stock Exchange shuts down and the stockbrokers, mostly Gujaratis, head to their suburban homes. A look at blasts’ chronology showed that everything happened within eleven minutes. The first blast took place at 6:24 pm on the train heading towards Borivali near Khar station. It was the blast that Odysteven Gomes had witnessed and alerted me about. This was followed by six other blasts in trains near or within the premises of Matunga Road, Mahim, Bandra, Jogeshwari and Khar stations. The last bomb went off was at 6:35 pm on a Virar bound local train near Borivali. It took over a week to ascertain the total number of casualties, which turned out to be 209. Over 700 passengers were injured. Among the killed was my favourite Hindi poet, Shyam Jwalamukhi. He was famous for his humorous and satirical poems. Jwalamukhi was not a regular local train traveller, but boarded one that evening to return from Thane after some work.

With the bombings at multiple locations, the Western Railway became totally dysfunctional. The impact of the train shutdown affected the road traffic. All arterial roads from South Mumbai to the North-Western suburbs were choked. People pushed themselves into overcrowded BEST buses and taxis to reach home. Many clung to trucks and pickup vans. Several people stayed back at their offices or other known residences in South Mumbai that night.

The investigations that followed ignited a controversy with different investigating agencies coming up with different suspects of the bombings. A week after the bombings, a Hindi TV channel received an email from an obscure never-heard-before organisation named Lashkar-e-Qahhar. The organisation owned up to the blasts and threatened more in the future.

The Mumbai train blasts were a close replication of the blasts that occurred in Madrid in 2004 and London in 2005. On March 11, 2004, four bombs exploded on different local trains in Madrid within ten minutes, killing 191 people and injuring 1800. The mass transit system of the capital city of Spain was attacked in the early morning rush hours when people left home to commute to their place of work. Next year on July 7, 2005, three bombs exploded in London’s underground trains and a fourth one exploded in a double-decker bus. Like Madrid, the mass transport system in London was also bombed during the morning rush. The blasts claimed 52 lives.

The Maharashtra ATS claimed to have unearthed the conspiracy a few weeks later and charged 12 people. Reportedly, the conspiracy of the train blasts was engineered at the behest of the Pakistani agency ISI and was executed by Lashkar-e-Taiba with the help of SIMI. The bombs were put in pressure cookers at slums in Govandi and then planted in the trains. However, there was a twist in the story when, in 2008, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested Sadiq Shaikh, an alleged member of the terror outfit, Indian Mujahideen. As per the Crime Branch, Indian Mujahideen executed the conspiracy and Sadiq, along with others, planted the bombs. Contradicting the ATS, the Crime Branch claimed the bombs were assembled in a flat at Sewri. It led to a scepticism over which set of the accused were the actual perpetrators. Did the ATS arrest the wrong people under the political pressure to show results? The ATS stood by its story. In 2015, five alleged planters of the bombs arrested by the ATS were awarded the death penalty, seven were imprisoned for life and one accused named Abdul Wahid was acquitted.