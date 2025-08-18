Mumbai Lakes Near Full Capacity, Water Level Surpasses 91% To 13.2 Lakh Million Litres

Mumbai’s seven water-supplying lakes have crossed 91% combined capacity and are holding 13,19,640 million litres of water, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data showed on Monday.

These seven lakes— Modak Sagar, Tansa, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Vehar, Tulsi and Middle Vaitarna— serve as a lifeline for Mumbai’s water supply needs and depend on rainfall to recharge. These lakes can collectively hold about 14,47,363 million litres at peak capacity.

On Monday, their total storage stood at 91.18% of the 14.47 lakh million litres peak capacity. This marked a year-on-year marginal decline compared to 2024 when the capacity was at 93%, as per the BMC data at 6 a.m. on Aug. 18.

Tulsi lake has become the latest to reach its full capacity, holding a peak of 8,046 million litres of usable water content. Earlier, Modak Sagar and Tansa lakes had started overflowing in July after reaching their full capacity amid continuous rainfall in Mumbai and nearby regions.

"Tulsi lake began overflowing on Aug. 16 at 6:45 p.m.," the Mumbai civic body noted in its press release.