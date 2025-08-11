Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At Nearly 90% Capacity, IMD Predicts More Rain This Week
After touching its peak capacity on July 9, the water level in Modak Sagar dropped to 95.73% on Monday morning, and it is now holding 1,23,417 million litres of water.
Water levels in the seven lakes that cater to Mumbai's water requirements continued to remain near 90% capacity, holding a total of 12,90,611 million litres of usable water, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data showed on Monday.
These lakes— Modak Sagar, Tansa, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Vehar, Tulsi and Middle Vaitarna— serve as a lifeline for Mumbai and depend on rainfall to recharge. Last year, water levels in these lakes collectively stood at 92.20% capacity on this day, according to the BMC.
After touching its peak capacity on July 9, water levels in Modak Sagar are currently down at 95.73%, holding 1,23,417 million litres of water. Similarly, Tansa lake, which was the second to overflow this season, is down at 97.92% capacity. Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna lakes are holding 83.42% and 94.69% water, the data showed.
ð° à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤£à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤µà¤ à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¥ à¤à¤²à¤¾à¤¶à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¾à¤³à¥ à¥¬ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¥à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤¹à¤µà¤¾à¤²— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) August 11, 2025
ð° Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/FkrRAbhFJ4
With Mumbai continuing to receive rainfall, water levels are on the rise. Bhatsa, Vehar and Tulsi lakes are also at high capacities, holding at least 75% of their individual storage.
With more rain expected, these lakes will likely see a further surge. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall for Mumbai and Thane till Aug. 12. The weather department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for these two districts on Aug. 13 in anticipation of moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.
The agency said the western states will likely continue to witness light to moderate rainfall for the next seven days, with isolated heavy rainfall in central Maharashtra between Aug. 14 and 16.
Mumbai Weather Prediction For Next Few Days
Aug. 11: Light to moderate rain
Aug. 12: Light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers
Aug. 13: Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds (30- 40kmph) at isolated places.
Aug. 14: Moderate rainfall
Aug. 15: Rainfall expected
Aug. 16: Rainfall expected
Light rain is predicted in Mumbai on Monday, but the city has seen no significant rainfall in the early hours. The IMD has issued no warning till 1:00 p.m. for Mumbai as no major rain activity is expected.