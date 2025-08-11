Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At Nearly 90% Capacity, IMD Predicts More Rain This Week

Water levels in the seven lakes that cater to Mumbai's water requirements continued to remain near 90% capacity, holding a total of 12,90,611 million litres of usable water, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data showed on Monday.

These lakes— Modak Sagar, Tansa, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Vehar, Tulsi and Middle Vaitarna— serve as a lifeline for Mumbai and depend on rainfall to recharge. Last year, water levels in these lakes collectively stood at 92.20% capacity on this day, according to the BMC.

After touching its peak capacity on July 9, water levels in Modak Sagar are currently down at 95.73%, holding 1,23,417 million litres of water. Similarly, Tansa lake, which was the second to overflow this season, is down at 97.92% capacity. Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna lakes are holding 83.42% and 94.69% water, the data showed.