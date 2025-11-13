Mumbai 'IB Officer' Dupes Investors Of Over Rs 17 Crore, Mysteriously Dies Before Arrest

A real estate fraud involving a staggering Rs 17.74 crore has been unearthed in Mumbai. In a bizarre twist the alleged main accused, Rupesh Prabhakar Choudhary, who posed as a senior Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer, was dead by the time his victims realised the deception.

The principal accused, Choudhary, allegedly conspired with his wife Nikki Chaudhary, associate Prabhakar Shetty (60), Roland Karkada (50), and others to carry out the massive fraud.

The complaint was filed by 45-year-old businessman Mohammad Aslam Qureshi. The case, initially filed at Dindoshi police station, has now been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) due to its complexity and scale. The First Information Report (FIR) includes cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, and extortion charges.