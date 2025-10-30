Mumbai Hostage Crisis: Abductor Dies In Hospital From Gunshot Wound

The person behind the abduction of 17 children in Mumbai's Powai has died of gunshot wound, NDTV reported. The deceased, identified as Rohit Arya, sustained the injuries during an exchange of fire with the police.

Arya had taken 17 children as hostages to press for what he described as "ethical demands". In a video reportedly released by him, he had claimed that he wasn't a terrorist, and didn't need money.

The deceased, according to the police, used an air gun to fire at the cops during the rescue operation. This led to the law enforcement officials firing back at him.

The 17 children were safely rescued during the operation. They were found unharmed.