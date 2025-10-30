Mumbai Hostage Crisis: Abductor Dies In Hospital From Gunshot Wound

Business NewsNationalMumbai Hostage Crisis: Abductor Dies In Hospital From Gunshot Wound
The deceased, identified as Rohit Arya, sustained the injuries during an exchange of fire with the police.

30 Oct 2025, 06:11 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The kidnapper was later arrested by law enforcement who reported that was mentally unwell and suicidal. (Photo: NDTV)</p></div>
The kidnapper was later arrested by law enforcement who reported that was mentally unwell and suicidal. (Photo: NDTV)
The person behind the abduction of 17 children in Mumbai's Powai has died of gunshot wound, NDTV reported. The deceased, identified as Rohit Arya, sustained the injuries during an exchange of fire with the police.

Arya had taken 17 children as hostages to press for what he described as "ethical demands". In a video reportedly released by him, he had claimed that he wasn't a terrorist, and didn't need money.

The deceased, according to the police, used an air gun to fire at the cops during the rescue operation. This led to the law enforcement officials firing back at him.

The 17 children were safely rescued during the operation. They were found unharmed.

Arya succumbed to the injuries at a hospital where he was rushed to following the confrontation with the police.

The dramatic hostage crisis unfolded at RA Studios, a small film studio located in Powai. The children taken as hostages were in the age group of 8 to 14, and they were lured in at the studio by Arya on the pretext of taking their "audition", NDTV reported, citing officials.

The hostage crisis was first reported in the afternoon, with officials reportedly saying that the first call to the Powai Police Station was received at around 1:45 pm.

Officials subsequently reached the site where the children were abducted, and began negotiations with Arya immediately. However, he refused to leave the children, NDTV reported, quoting the officials privy to the matter.

The team of law enforcement officials had to eventually conduct a forced entry through the bathroom, to ensure that all the 17 children were rescued, the report added.

