Mumbai Hit With Stormy Winds, Mercury Dips
Monday saw west-northwesterly winds hitting Mumbai at 20.4 kilometre per hour, according to the India Meteorological Department.
Mumbai and its suburban regions witnessed a dust storm on Monday. Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Dombivli and Badlapur areas were hit by rain with gale force winds after around 3 pm.
A quick scan of weather monitoring agencies showed a dip in temperature following the showers. At 5 pm, the mercury was down 2 degree celsius.
Hail rain has also occurred in some areas, NDTV Marathi reported. Due to strong winds in Badlapur and surrounding areas, power supply has been interrupted as a precaution.
The city has been grappling with intense heat this summer. The monsoon season hits in early June.
Monday saw west-northwesterly winds hitting Mumbai at 20.4 kilometres per hour, according to the India Meteorological Department.
The average recorded temperature was 32 degrees Celsius, while humidity stood at 63%.
The weather agency latest update said thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 km per hour is very likely to occur at isolated places.
Dust storm in #Mumbai after days of intense heat.— NDTV Profit (@NDTVProfitIndia) May 13, 2024
ð¸ from BKC.
For the latest news and updates, visit: https://t.co/MVT9qbASgP pic.twitter.com/TTpdRdccWS
Operations at Mumbai airport were disrupted due to stormy winds and rainfall. Takeoff and landing operations were suspended for 30 minutes, people with knowledge about the matter told NDTV Profit.
In the north of Mumbai, the Palghar district experienced unseasonal rain and hailstorm at some places.
Unseasonal rain has given some relief to the citizens suffering from scorching heat.