Mumbai Hit With Stormy Winds, Mercury Dips

Mumbai and its suburban regions witnessed a dust storm on Monday. Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Dombivli and Badlapur areas were hit by rain with gale force winds after around 3 pm.

A quick scan of weather monitoring agencies showed a dip in temperature following the showers. At 5 pm, the mercury was down 2 degree celsius.

Hail rain has also occurred in some areas, NDTV Marathi reported. Due to strong winds in Badlapur and surrounding areas, power supply has been interrupted as a precaution.