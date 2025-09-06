Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan: Devotees Give Rain-Soaked Farewell To 'Bappa'

Beats of 'dhol-tasha' and clouds of 'gulal' rose in the air as faithfuls thronged the streets of Mumbai on Saturday, braving the rains for immersion processions of Ganesh idols on Anant Chaturdashi, the last and final day of the 10-day Ganpati festival.

Scores of people were seen sitting on road dividers, terraces of buildings, balconies, trees, and poles to catch a glimpse of the grand finale as the idols made their way to the city's beaches and other water bodies.

Earlier in the day, 'rangolis' were drawn on roads, even as parts of the city witnessed light to moderate showers since morning.