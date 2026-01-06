Mumbai: Fire Erupts In Residential Building In Bandra, None Hurt

A fire broke out in a 12-storey residential building in Mumbai's Bandra (East) area on Tuesday night though no one was injured in the blaze, officials said.

The blaze on the 11th floor of the building was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 8.54 pm, they said.

The blaze was confined to the 11th floor, and Fire Brigade personnel brought it under control within 10-15 minutes, according to the officials.

"No injuries were reported in the incident," they said, adding the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.