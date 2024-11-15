Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In BKC Metro Station Basement, Services Suspended

A fire broke out in the basement of Bandra-Kurla Complex metro underground station on Friday afternoon, following which the train services have been suspended, officials said.

The blaze erupted around 1:10 p.m. It was confined to wooden sheets, furniture and construction material at a depth of 40-50 feet inside the station, causing heavy smoke in the area, they said.

"There is no report of any injury to anyone," a civic official said.

Eight fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles are at the spot to bring the situation under control, he said.

BKC metro station is part of 12.69 km long Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation's Aqua Line corridor, between Aarey JVLR and BKC, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.