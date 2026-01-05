Business NewsNationalMumbai Commuters Told To Switch To RailOne As UTS App Stops Monthly Pass Bookings; Here's How It Works
Mumbai Commuters Told To Switch To RailOne As UTS App Stops Monthly Pass Bookings; Here's How It Works

The RailOne app has become the designated platform for booking passes for Mumbai local trains, even as UTS remains available for unreserved ticket transactions.

05 Jan 2026, 10:50 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
UTS To RailOne App Switch
image: NDTV Profit
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Indian Railways has withdrawn the option to book monthly local train passes on the UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) app, directing Mumbai suburban commuters to the newly introduced RailOne platform for pass-related services, according to a report by the Lokmat Times.

Commuters holding valid passes can continue to present them via the UTS app during inspections, but the platform will no longer allow the purchase of new passes. Users are now being guided to RailOne for all pass-related services, even as UTS continues to support unreserved ticket bookings.

There has been a lot of speculation about the discontinuation of the UTS app from March 1. Rumours claim it will be replaced by the RailOne app.

However, no official government notification has been issued in this regard.

Users have also taken to X to highlight the ‘Transfer Ticket’ option on the UTS app. This allows the transfer of season tickets and wallet money to the RailOne app.

Another user posted an image showing that the UTS wallet money is visible on the RailOne app.

As part of its push toward digital payments, the Ministry of Railways has introduced a 3% discount on unreserved ticket purchases made through the RailOne app. The scheme will run from Jan. 14 to July 14.

The RailOne application, now available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, brings together a range of railway services under a single digital platform. These include booking monthly passes, purchasing reserved and unreserved tickets, processing refunds, ordering meals, searching for trains and checking PNR status.

How Passengers Can Switch From UTS To RailOne And Book A Pass

  • Open the UTS app to view an on-screen notification advising users to move to RailOne.

  • Tap the link provided in the message to download the RailOne app from the app store.

  • Complete the registration process by entering the necessary personal and identity details.

  • Sign in to the app and follow the prompts to purchase a pass.

For those who prefer an offline option, monthly passes can also be obtained directly from Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters at railway stations.

