Mumbai Commuters Told To Switch To RailOne As UTS App Stops Monthly Pass Bookings; Here's How It Works

Indian Railways has withdrawn the option to book monthly local train passes on the UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) app, directing Mumbai suburban commuters to the newly introduced RailOne platform for pass-related services, according to a report by the Lokmat Times.

Commuters holding valid passes can continue to present them via the UTS app during inspections, but the platform will no longer allow the purchase of new passes. Users are now being guided to RailOne for all pass-related services, even as UTS continues to support unreserved ticket bookings.

There has been a lot of speculation about the discontinuation of the UTS app from March 1. Rumours claim it will be replaced by the RailOne app.