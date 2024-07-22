Mumbai: Central Railway Hit By Signal Snag, Local Train Services Affected Near Kalyan
The local train services on the Central Railway line in Mumbai were delayed due to a technical fault in the signal system on Monday. Many commuters were seen walking on the tracks as trains were halted for a long time.
Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai on the second consecutive day on Monday, with some areas receiving up to 34 mm of rainfall in just one hour in the morning, affecting local train services during the rush hour between Kalyan and Thakurli stations of the Central Railway network.
à¤¸à¤¿à¤à¥à¤¨à¤² à¤¯à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤£à¥à¤¤ à¤¤à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤ à¤¬à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤¡à¤¾à¤®à¥à¤³à¥ à¤®à¤§à¥à¤¯ à¤°à¥à¤²à¥à¤µà¥ à¤à¤¶à¤¿à¤°à¤¾à¤¨à¥,à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤à¤¡à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤£à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤°à¥à¤²à¥à¤µà¥ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¥à¤µà¤° à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤£à¤¾à¤® | NDTV à¤®à¤°à¤¾à¤ à¥#CentralRailway #mumbailocal #ndtvmarathi pic.twitter.com/RLH8Zbxlbp— NDTV Marathi (@NDTVMarathi) July 22, 2024
A day earlier, heavy downpours pounded Mumbai and suburbs, inundating roads in many areas, diverting flights, and briefly affecting local train traffic between Dadar and Matunga stations.
Mumbai Rains Update
In the last 24 hours ended at 8 am, the island city recorded an average of 135 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 154 mm, and western Mumbai 137 mm, officials said. Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Mumbai to tackle any situation amid the forecast of a high tide and heavy rains in the city and its suburbs.
Malabar and Mulund Hill recorded 34 mm of rainfall between 6 am and 7 am, followed by Bhandup with 29 mm, Wadala East with 24 mm, and Versova with 20 mm.
The Mithi River, which originates in Sanjay Gandhi National Park and meets the Arabian Sea at Mahim, swelled due to continuous rainfall in Mumbai since Sunday. It was flowing at 1.5 meters on Monday morning, but its flood level reached 2.26 meters Sunday night.
IMD Forecast
In its forecast for the next 24 hours starting at 8 am on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "heavy to very heavy rain in the city and suburbs, with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places." According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a high tide of 4.59 meters is expected at 12.59 pm.
(with PTI inputs)