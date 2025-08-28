Mumbai Building Collapse: 15 Dead; Search Operations Underway

At least 15 persons were killed after a part of a four-storey building collapsed in Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday, as per NDTV Marathi report. The NDRF search operation is still going on. The rear portion of the four-storey Ramabai Apartment, located on Narangi Road in Virar, crashed onto a chawl in the vicinity around 12.05 a.m.

Since the building is located in a narrow lane, it was difficult to reach the vehicle and ambulance for the rescue operation. Due to this, the NDRF team had to do a manual rescue operation, which took a long time. It is feared that some people are still trapped under the rubble of the building.

The police have arrested the builder after the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) filed a complaint, as per NDTV Marathi report.

The report further added, that the authorities have so far identified the seven out of 15 deceased as Aarohi Omkar Jovil (24), his one-year-old daughter Utkarsha Jovil, Laxman Kisku Singh (26), Dinesh Prakash Sapkal (43), Supriya Nivalkar (38), Arnab Nivalkar (11) and Parvati Sapkal.