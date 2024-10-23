BMC Urges Mumbaikars To Filter And Boil Water Amid Turbidity Complaints
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corp. has issued a public advisory urging residents of Mumbai to filter and boil water before consumption. This recommendation comes in light of complaints regarding turbid water supply from various areas in the eastern suburbs and the island city.
In a statement, the civic body reported that its Hydraulic Engineering Department is currently implementing measures at water treatment plants to address the turbidity issue. Adequate chlorine treatment is also being administered to ensure the water is clean and pure, the release noted.
Despite these challenges, the water supply situation in Mumbai appears stable overall. As of Oct. 3, the seven lakes that supply drinking water to the city—Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar, and Tulsi—recorded water levels at 99.52%. This marks the highest percentage of usable water during the current monsoon season, with a collective stock of 14,40,473 million liters.
Mumbai relies on these reservoirs for more than 3,800 million liters per day of water, with the current levels nearing the total capacity of approximately 14.47 lakh million liters. The increase in water levels can be attributed to the thunderstorms and heavy rainfall experienced in the catchment areas during the last week of September. In fact, the city recorded 657 mm of rainfall in September, nearly 80% above the monthly average of 359.6 mm.
The southwest monsoon season concluded on Oct. 17, with the India Meteorological Department reporting an overall 8% surplus rainfall for the June-September period. However, the delayed withdrawal of the monsoon may continue to affect weather patterns in the region.
Residents are advised to heed the BMC's guidelines and take necessary precautions to ensure their drinking water is safe for consumption. The civic body continues to monitor the situation closely and is committed to ensuring the quality of water supplied to the city.
