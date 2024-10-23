BMC Urges Mumbaikars To Filter And Boil Water Amid Turbidity Complaints

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corp. has issued a public advisory urging residents of Mumbai to filter and boil water before consumption. This recommendation comes in light of complaints regarding turbid water supply from various areas in the eastern suburbs and the island city.

In a statement, the civic body reported that its Hydraulic Engineering Department is currently implementing measures at water treatment plants to address the turbidity issue. Adequate chlorine treatment is also being administered to ensure the water is clean and pure, the release noted.

Despite these challenges, the water supply situation in Mumbai appears stable overall. As of Oct. 3, the seven lakes that supply drinking water to the city—Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar, and Tulsi—recorded water levels at 99.52%. This marks the highest percentage of usable water during the current monsoon season, with a collective stock of 14,40,473 million liters.