BMC Launches 'Pothole QuickFix' App, New WhatsApp Service To Tackle Mumbai Potholes

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has launched a 'Pothole QuickFix' app and a dedicated WhatsApp service to make it easier for citizens to report potholes in the city.

The new app replaces the older ‘My BMC Pothole Fixit’ app. Moreover, the dedicated WhatsApp service is aimed at enabling a system for quicker complaint registration and faster resolution over fixing potholes.

The new mechanism is aimed at simplifying the complaint registration process with fewer steps. According to the Mumbai civic body, with just three to five clicks, users can take a photo of the pothole and submit it with the location directly through the app or WhatsApp.

To contact BMC on WhatsApp over their grievance, the users can connect with their chatbot services on 8999228999. After receiving the complaint, the matter will be escalated to the concerned department and the BMC will direct the department to fill the pothole within 48 hours.