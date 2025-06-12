BMC Launches 'Pothole QuickFix' App, New WhatsApp Service To Tackle Mumbai Potholes
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has launched a 'Pothole QuickFix' app and a dedicated WhatsApp service to make it easier for citizens to report potholes in the city.
The new app replaces the older ‘My BMC Pothole Fixit’ app. Moreover, the dedicated WhatsApp service is aimed at enabling a system for quicker complaint registration and faster resolution over fixing potholes.
The new mechanism is aimed at simplifying the complaint registration process with fewer steps. According to the Mumbai civic body, with just three to five clicks, users can take a photo of the pothole and submit it with the location directly through the app or WhatsApp.
To contact BMC on WhatsApp over their grievance, the users can connect with their chatbot services on 8999228999. After receiving the complaint, the matter will be escalated to the concerned department and the BMC will direct the department to fill the pothole within 48 hours.
The civic body also said that if the repair doesn’t get completed on time, the matter will be escalated to senior officials. This move is aimed at increasing accountability over the recurring pothole issue in Mumbai, which becomes particularly troubling during the monsoon season.
“Through the WhatsApp service, users can send keywords like “Pothole”, “PT”, or “Khadda”, and the chatbot will guide them to share photos and location details,” the BMC said.
Users will also be able to track the status of their complaint on the app. As the southwest monsoon picks up pace in Mumbai, BMC is hopeful that this initiative will have a positive impact on road conditions. If executed well, the move will also help in reducing monsoon-related road hazards.
Under the new system, the citizens will also be given an opportunity to reopen their complaint if they are unsatisfied with the repair work.
On the app launch, BMC official Abhijeet Bangar said, “We have made the app simpler and more transparent to encourage public participation and address the pothole issue more seriously.”