Mumbai AQI Today: Maximum City Struggles With Poor Air Quality As Pollution Level Surges In November

Mumbai, grappling with deteriorating air quality, ranked 159th among the most polluted cities globally as of late November. On Nov. 26, the city's Air Quality Index reached 154, standing in the 'poor' category, according to data from aqi.in. This indicates a significant decline in air quality, with the AQI in Mumbai being 1.14 times higher than the average in Maharashtra.

The city's worsening air quality has become a major concern for its residents. Particulate Matter stood at 67 µg/m³, while PM10 levels were at a concerning 159 µg/m³. Both are indicators of harmful particles in the air that can penetrate the lungs and bloodstream, leading to serious health issues, especially for those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

Other major pollutants contributing to Mumbai's air pollution include carbon monoxide at 490ppb, sulfur dioxide at 5ppb, nitrogen dioxide at 13ppb, and ozone at 11pp. These pollutants can exacerbate the city's air quality problems, further impacting the health of its population.