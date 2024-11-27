Mumbai AQI Sees Improvement But Remains In 'Poor' Category

Air quality in Mumbai saw some improvement on Wednesday from the the previous day's levels, but remained in the 'poor' category. The city's Air Quality Index reached 117, according to data from aqi.in. It was 1.1 times higher than the average in Maharashtra.

The city's worsening air quality has become a major concern for its residents. Particulate Matter stood at 50 µg/m³, while PM10 levels were at a concerning 124 µg/m³. Both are indicators of harmful particles in the air that can penetrate the lungs and bloodstream, leading to serious health issues, especially for those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

Other major pollutants contributing to Mumbai's air pollution include carbon monoxide at 458ppb, sulfur dioxide at 5ppb, nitrogen dioxide at 15ppb, and ozone at 10pp. These pollutants can exacerbate the city's air quality problems, further impacting the health of its population.