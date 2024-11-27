Mumbai AQI Sees Improvement But Remains In 'Poor' Category
Mumbai's Air Quality Index reached 117 on Wednesday, an improvement from the previous day, according to data from aqi.in.
Air quality in Mumbai saw some improvement on Wednesday from the the previous day's levels, but remained in the 'poor' category. The city's Air Quality Index reached 117, according to data from aqi.in. It was 1.1 times higher than the average in Maharashtra.
The city's worsening air quality has become a major concern for its residents. Particulate Matter stood at 50 µg/m³, while PM10 levels were at a concerning 124 µg/m³. Both are indicators of harmful particles in the air that can penetrate the lungs and bloodstream, leading to serious health issues, especially for those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.
Other major pollutants contributing to Mumbai's air pollution include carbon monoxide at 458ppb, sulfur dioxide at 5ppb, nitrogen dioxide at 15ppb, and ozone at 10pp. These pollutants can exacerbate the city's air quality problems, further impacting the health of its population.
The AQI scale categorises air quality as follows:
Good (0 to 50): Fresh and toxin-free air.
Moderate (50 to 100): Acceptable for most, with mild discomfort for sensitive individuals.
Poor (100 to 200): Breathing may be uncomfortable, especially for those with respiratory issues.
Unhealthy (200 to 300): High risk for children, pregnant women, and the elderly. Limiting outdoor activities is advised.
Severe (300 to 400): Prolonged exposure can cause serious health problems. Outdoor activities should be avoided.
Hazardous (400 to 500+): Extremely dangerous air quality, posing life-threatening risks with prolonged exposure.
Most polluted regions in Mumbai were Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra West, Kalina, Powai and Sion East, among others.
Mumbai's pollution levels have been steadily rising, with the city's residents urged to stay indoors during peak pollution hours and minimise outdoor activities. Sensitive groups, such as children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory or heart conditions, are particularly vulnerable. Mumbai's air pollution levels have been historically largely attributed to construction work in the city.