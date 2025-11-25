Mumbai AQI Hits 232: Severe Air Quality Alert In City As Residents Choke On Grey Haze
Residents of Mumbai woke up to a grey, choking haze on Tuesday morning as air quality levels dropped across the city. According to the real-time monitoring data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI), Mumbai stood at 232 by 7:53 a.m., placing the city firmly in the 'Severe' category.
While the city-wide average paints a grim picture, specific pockets of Mumbai are battling even more toxic conditions.
The situation is most critical at the Wadala Truck Terminal, which recorded a staggering AQI of 380, categorised as "Hazardous." This level poses a serious risk of respiratory effects for the general population, not just sensitive groups.
Other suburbs are not faring much better. Sen Nagar in Santacruz reported an AQI of 268, while Momin Nagar in Jogeshwari followed closely at 266. Both areas remain in the "Severe" bracket, indicating that prolonged exposure could lead to respiratory discomfort.
The pollution is not limited to industrial pockets. Colaba, usually benefiting from the sea breeze, recorded a "Severe" AQI of 254.
The business hub of BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) registered an AQI of 234, potentially impacting the thousands of commuters heading to work.
BMC To Shut Down Constructions?
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last week warned that industrial units and construction activities in Mumbai could be shut down if the Air Quality Index (AQI) in any locality remains consistently above 200 even after mitigation measures.
In a press release, the civic body said the action will be carried out under the Graded Response Action Plan-4 (GRAP-4) if emissions continued to push AQI levels beyond permissible limits.
To ensure strict implementation of its 28-point guidelines issued earlier to curb air pollution, the civic body has appointed flying squads for every ward, it said.
Each flying squad will consist of two engineers and a police personnel. It will also check the functioning of sensor-based air monitoring systems, prevent waste burning and curb the use of firewood as fuel.
Some of the measures implemented by the BMC to tackle air pollution in the financial capital of the country are switching crematoriums and bakeries to cleaner fuels, expanding electric bus usage in the public transport fleet, scientific handling of construction debris, and water spraying through misting machines to contain dust.
The civic body had issued comprehensive guidelines for construction sites on October 15, 2024, mandating barricading, green cloth covering, water sprinkling, debris management, real-time air-monitoring systems and smoke-absorbing equipment.