Mumbai Airport To Increase Weekly Flight Operations By 8% This Summer

The Adani Group-operated Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai will increase weekly flight movements by 8% this summer, as compared with the same period last year.

CSMIA will see 951 daily movements and over 6,657 weekly movements between March 31 and Oct. 26. Travellers will experience 682 domestic and 269 international movements, according to a press statement on Tuesday.

The summer schedule will increase services to international destinations, including Paris, Doha, and Hanoi, and to the newly introduced route of Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

IndiGo will account for 1,255 weekly departures, while Air India and Vistara will contribute to 539 and 519 weekly departures, respectively.

Flights to Delhi will see a substantial rise, with 27 additional weekly flights. Other key destinations with notable frequency additions include Srinagar with 28 additional weekly flights, Ayodhya with 14, and Kolkata with nine.

Vistara will fly to Paris five times a week, Akasa Air to Doha four times weekly, and Uzbekistan Airways to Tashkent twice a week. Vistara will also operate daily flights to Hanoi.