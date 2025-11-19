Mumbai Airport To Close Flight Operations For Six Hours On Nov. 20 — Check Details
The scheduled runway closure is designed to ensure continued safety, reliability and compliance with global aviation standards, Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) said
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday will suspend all runway operations for six hours on Nov. 20, 2025, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.
#MumbaiAirport will observe a scheduled runway closure on 20 November 2025 between 1100 hrs and 1700 hrs IST for annual post-monsoon maintenance.— Mumbai Airport (@CSMIA_Official) November 18, 2025
Mumbai airport has two intersecting runways, the main runway 9/27 and secondary runway 14/32, which handle 950-odd flights a day, making it the second busiest aerodrome after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.
A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued in advance, allowing airlines and other stakeholders to adjust flight schedules and manpower planning accordingly, MIAL said, adding that this proactive communication enables seamless coordination across operations and minimises passenger inconvenience.
Generally, NOTAM is a notice containing information that is essential for personnel involved in flight operations.
The maintenance will include detailed inspections, surface repairs, and technical assessments of runway lighting, markings, and drainage systems, the airport operator said.
Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will start commercial flight operations from December 25 and initially, there will be 23 scheduled daily departures. In the first month, the airport will operate for 12 hours between 8 am and 8 pm, handling 23 scheduled daily departures. During this period, the airport will manage up to 10 flight movements per hour.
NMIA, the second main airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8.
In the initial phase, the airport will handle around 120 air traffic movements daily. From February 2026, the airport will transition to round-the-clock operations, expanding to 34 daily departures.
The first phase of NMIA has been built at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore. Spread across 1,160 hectares, the airport will have one terminal and one runway in the first phase with an annual passenger handling capacity of 20 million.