Mumbai Airport To Close Flight Operations For Six Hours On Nov. 20 — Check Details

Mumbai airport has two intersecting runways, the main runway 9/27 and secondary runway 14/32, which handle 950-odd flights a day, making it the second busiest aerodrome after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued in advance, allowing airlines and other stakeholders to adjust flight schedules and manpower planning accordingly, MIAL said, adding that this proactive communication enables seamless coordination across operations and minimises passenger inconvenience.

Generally, NOTAM is a notice containing information that is essential for personnel involved in flight operations.

The maintenance will include detailed inspections, surface repairs, and technical assessments of runway lighting, markings, and drainage systems, the airport operator said.