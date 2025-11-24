Mumbai Airport Sets Record For Highest Hourly Traffic Movement
A total of 1,70,488 passenger movements were recorded on Nov. 21.
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai achieved a new operational benchmark on Nov. 21, recording 1,036 air traffic movements in a single 24-hour period.
This figure surpasses the airport’s previous record of 1,032 ATMs set on Nov. 11, 2023 (00:00 hrs IST onwards).
The new high of 1,036 flights, encompassing both take-offs and landings, cements the CSMIA's position as one of the most operationally intense airports globally, especially given its unique constraint as the world’s busiest single-runway airport. The achievement is a direct result of strong winter and festive season travel demand, which continues to push India’s aviation sector to new limits.
Beyond the movement of aircraft, the airport also registered near-record passenger traffic on the same day. A total of 1,70,488 passenger movements were recorded on Nov. 21.
This fell just short of the highest-ever single-day passenger count of 1,70,516 registered on Jan. 11 this year. The passenger traffic breakdown showed 1,21,527 travelers on domestic routes and 48,961 on international routes.
The CSMIA operates with a distinct cross-runway configuration, a factor that makes the space for complex air traffic management. The airport has also shown the capability to handle over 1,000 ATMs daily, alongside catering to nearly 1,70,000 passengers, thanks to its integrated digital-first approach and infrastructure management.
This operational milestone is attributed to continuous investment in technology and streamlined processes, ensuring high-speed and efficient turnaround times for airlines.
As a major logistics hub, the airport also manages one of India’s largest air cargo terminals, integrating its importance into the nation’s economic framework.