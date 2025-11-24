Mumbai Airport Sets Record For Highest Hourly Traffic Movement

Beyond the movement of aircraft, the airport also registered near-record passenger traffic on the same day. A total of 1,70,488 passenger movements were recorded on Nov. 21.

This fell just short of the highest-ever single-day passenger count of 1,70,516 registered on Jan. 11 this year. The passenger traffic breakdown showed 1,21,527 travelers on domestic routes and 48,961 on international routes.

The CSMIA operates with a distinct cross-runway configuration, a factor that makes the space for complex air traffic management. The airport has also shown the capability to handle over 1,000 ATMs daily, alongside catering to nearly 1,70,000 passengers, thanks to its integrated digital-first approach and infrastructure management.

This operational milestone is attributed to continuous investment in technology and streamlined processes, ensuring high-speed and efficient turnaround times for airlines.

As a major logistics hub, the airport also manages one of India’s largest air cargo terminals, integrating its importance into the nation’s economic framework.